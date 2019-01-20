Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

After falling behind by 13 points in the first quarter in New Orleans, L.A. was able to find their form and make it a three-point game at the half. Jared Goff and company looked completely shell-shocked by the noise created by Saints fans and before they knew it New Orleans was up nearly two touchdowns.

However, the defense was able to force a pair of field goals early to keep it within reach and once the offense found its stride they started reeling in the Saints. After tying the game at 20 with a questionable field goal on the goal line, the Rams saw the Saints march down the field for a go-ahead field goal with under two minutes to play. However, that was still a win for the defense, aided by a blatant pass interference that went uncalled on a third down pass in the red zone.

The Rams took advantage, marching down the field themselves as Greg Zuerlein hit a field goal with 19 seconds to play to force overtime. In the overtime period, the Saints won the toss and got the ball, but Dante Fowler Jr. was able to pressure Drew Brees into throwing a jump ball that got picked near midfield by John Johnson.