The Rams Stunned The Saints On A 57-Yard Field Goal In Overtime To Make The Super Bowl

01.20.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

After falling behind by 13 points in the first quarter in New Orleans, L.A. was able to find their form and make it a three-point game at the half. Jared Goff and company looked completely shell-shocked by the noise created by Saints fans and before they knew it New Orleans was up nearly two touchdowns.

However, the defense was able to force a pair of field goals early to keep it within reach and once the offense found its stride they started reeling in the Saints. After tying the game at 20 with a questionable field goal on the goal line, the Rams saw the Saints march down the field for a go-ahead field goal with under two minutes to play. However, that was still a win for the defense, aided by a blatant pass interference that went uncalled on a third down pass in the red zone.

The Rams took advantage, marching down the field themselves as Greg Zuerlein hit a field goal with 19 seconds to play to force overtime. In the overtime period, the Saints won the toss and got the ball, but Dante Fowler Jr. was able to pressure Drew Brees into throwing a jump ball that got picked near midfield by John Johnson.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#New Orleans Saints
TAGSLOS ANGELES RAMSNEW ORLEANS SAINTSSUPER BOWL

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP