Get Even More Excited For ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Thanks To Its Gorgeous Gameplay Trailer

08.10.18 34 mins ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 might be one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, and the official gameplay trailer for the Rockstar behemoth looks like it just might deliver on all the hype.

The sequel to the 2010 smash hit keeps with its western theme but introduces a bevy of fun features and additions to the in-depth storytelling that made the original such a huge hit. In Red Dead Redemption 2, you play as Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang getting chased by the law around the wild west. How you make Morgan interact with the other members of the Van der Linde gang determines how the narrative evolves. The gang’s camp also changes over time, and even seems to change locations as the story evolves.

Rockstar released a trailer featuring only in-game action on a Playstation 4 Pro, and it looks nothing short of beautiful. The digital Wild West truly has never looked better, with lush forests, tough mountain trails and everything from small outposts to evolving cities. And yes, there are plenty of horses.

