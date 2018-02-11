Getty Image

The United States got its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday, winning gold in snowboarding slopestyle.

Red Gerard, a 17 year old making his Olympic debut, went from last place to first on his final run to take the gold, a thrilling finish to one of the Olympics’ highlight events.

Gerard the youngest person to ever win an Olympic gold in snowboarding. Things weren’t looking good for Gerard early on, as he messed up his first attempt and fell on his second run, meaning he would need a massive final run to medal. His third run was perfect, though, and judges gave him an 87.15, good for first place ahead of Canada’s Mark McMorris.

The Canadian had one more chance to take back first place, but he under-rotated and crashed out. Max Parrot, another Canadian, got the silver with 86.00, which gave Gerard the win.