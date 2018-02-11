The United States Got Its First 2018 Winter Olympic Gold Courtesy Of 17-Year-Old Snowboarder Red Gerard

#Olympics
02.10.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

The United States got its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday, winning gold in snowboarding slopestyle.

Red Gerard, a 17 year old making his Olympic debut, went from last place to first on his final run to take the gold, a thrilling finish to one of the Olympics’ highlight events.

Gerard the youngest person to ever win an Olympic gold in snowboarding. Things weren’t looking good for Gerard early on, as he messed up his first attempt and fell on his second run, meaning he would need a massive final run to medal. His third run was perfect, though, and judges gave him an 87.15, good for first place ahead of Canada’s Mark McMorris.

The Canadian had one more chance to take back first place, but he under-rotated and crashed out. Max Parrot, another Canadian, got the silver with 86.00, which gave Gerard the win.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSOLYMPICSRed Gerard

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP