One of the reported reasons Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Green Bay Packers is his relationship with the team’s front office. In particular, Rodgers is reportedly not happy with how general manager Brian Gutekunst goes about his job, to the point that he has a nickname for him that’s not exactly meant to be flattering.

A new piece by Bob McGinn of The Athletic breaks down the current situation in Green Bay, which confirms reporting that has popped up elsewhere that Gutekunst keeping his job would mean Rodgers will not return to the team. In fact, Rodgers sees similarities between Gutekunst and former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause — who was blamed for not keeping together the Michael Jordan-led squad after winning a championship in 1998 — to the point that he straight up calls him “Jerry Krause” in communication with his teammates.

According to sources, Rodgers has mocked Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates in Green Bay by referring to the GM as Jerry Krause. The late Krause, the general manager of the Chicago Bulls during their run of six NBA championships, was loathed by Michael Jordan for some personnel moves with which Jordan disagreed.

Krause received plenty of scorn during his time with the Bulls, something that was reignited when The Last Dance aired last year. Of course, things were a bit more complex than “Jerry Krause ruined the Chicago Bulls,” but Rodgers is not letting that get in the way of what is admittedly a pretty good nickname.