The Dallas Cowboys have a new signal caller on their roster. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has opted to return to his home state, agreeing to a one-year deal with Dallas worth $7 million.

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN. Dalton is returning to Texas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

Dalton was born and raised in Katy, Texas before a decorated collegiate career at TCU. The Cincinnati Bengals used a second-round pick on him during the 2011 NFL Draft, and while he started 133 games for the franchise during his time in Ohio, the Bengals opted to cut him after they drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Still only 32 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, Dalton has completed 62 percent of his passes during his NFL career, accruing more than 31,000 passing yards and 204 touchdowns to 118 interceptions. It seems extremely unlikely that Dalton would usurp the starting job from Dak Prescott in Dallas, but in the event that he needs to step in due to some sort of Prescott absence, Dalton is as good of a backup as there is in the NFL. And on the subject of Prescott, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stressed that getting Dalton has nothing to do with the ongoing contract negotiations between Prescott and the franchise.