This Reporter In Sochi Just Does Not Want To Try Any Russian Food, Okay?

#Olympics #McDonalds #Russia #Food
Senior Writer
02.21.14 9 Comments

Reporter Tim Kelchner has been the Pennsylvania NBC affiliate WBRE’s guy on the spot in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics, and that means that the rest of the crew back here in the boring, old United States has plenty of questions for him. Most notably, the anchors want to know what kind of crazy and unique Russian food items he’s been trying, because the borscht and hot ham water must be so much different from all of the wonderful powdered, deep fried pig asses that we enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Except, here’s the thing – Tim’s not having any of this Russian cuisine nonsense that people are pushing on him. Thanks to our friends at Funny or Die, here’s a compilation of Tim talking about how all he has been eating is pizza in the American cafeteria and cookies. And if worse comes to worse, he’ll just swing by the McDonald’s, because “you can get a Big Mac wherever you go.” Bon appetit, folks.

And for the record, this is apparently what the line to the McDonald’s looks like in Sochi…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#McDonalds#Russia#Food
TAGS2014 winter olympicsFOODlocal newsMCDONALDSOLYMPICSREPORTERSRUSSIASOCHISochi OlympicsSochi Olympics 2014Sochi Winter GamesSochi Winter Olympics

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP