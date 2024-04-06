Rhea Ripley pinned Becky Lynch to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship in the opening match of WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

Lynch and Ripley both arrived to WrestleMania-worthy entrances, with the former following excerpts from her book and the champion being played out to a live performance of her theme song, Demon in Your Dreams by Motionless In White.

THE MAN has come around to #WrestleMania XL!@BeckyLynchWWE looks to become Women's Champion once again RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/ydqGhVp8UQ — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

MAMI has arrived at #WrestleMania XL as @MIWband plays Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to the ring in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/X8I2b7GJrc — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

The pair traded blows to open the bout, with Lynch looking for any opportunity to gain an advantage. Early on, Lynch rolled up Ripley, but the champ rolled through and lifted her into a suplex. Ripley then climbed to the top rope and shimmed like Eddie Guerrero before Lynch arm dragged her off the top rope.

As the match continued on, Lynch began to get the upper hand as the crowd cheered Ripley on. Lynch hit a leg drop across the ropes on Ripley, then a leg drop from the top rope back inside the ring for a two-count. She then tried to attack Ripley’s hand, which had a cast on it earlier in the week. Ripley shrugged her off, lifted her into a press, threw her, then landed a knee to the face for a two-count.

Ripley went for the Riptide, but Lynch reversed it and swooped over into the Disarmher. Ripley powered out and lifted, powerbombing her three times before getting the two-count. Lynch and Ripley exchanged chest slaps before Ripley ran shoulder first into the ring post. Ripley tried for the Riptide again, but Lynch reversed into the Manhandle Slam for two. Ripley then hit Riptide for two.

Ripley went to the top rope, but Lynch knocked her feet and then suplexed here. Lynch rolled into the Disarmher, but Ripley lifted her off the ground, rolled over the top rope, and dropped her on her back. Ripley hit a frog splash for two. Back on their feet, Ripley hit the Riptide onto the turnbuckle, then hit the Riptide again for the three count.

#RheaRipley rules at #WrestleMania XL! The Women's World Championship remains firmly in the grasp of MAMI. pic.twitter.com/E47EiA90Am — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

After winning the Elimination Chamber, Lynch challenged Ripley and her more than a year reign atop the Raw Women’s division.