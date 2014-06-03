RoboCop Threw Out The First Pitch For The Detroit Tigers Tonight

In case you missed it earlier, today is RoboCop Day in the city of Detroit, but it’s not nearly as cool as it sounds. Instead of the city’s officials showing a sense of humor about its relationship with a futuristic crimefighting cyborg and deciding this on their own, it was actually MGM’s idea to promote the release of the Blu-Ray and DVD of the recent remake. The festivities were supposed to kick off with the unveiling of a RoboCop statue, but that got screwed up and was canceled, thus breaking the hearts of people who didn’t have anything better to do at noon. (I’m not mocking them, I totally would have gone.)
The good news is that RoboCop still stopped by Comerica Park this evening to throw out the first pitch before the Detroit Tigers game and even mingle with the team’s adorable mascot, Paws. So how did the city’s greatest robotic officer do? Better than 50 Cent, I guess. But then, we can’t really blame the guy for not being able to throw in a heavy suit of armor. Next time he should just fire it out of a cannon.
(Video via Matthew Mowery)
“Ball or a strike, you’re coming from me.”
“Pitches heave.”
Man, that was the joke I was looking for. Well done.
nice
Man, I live in Detroit. Watching the Fox Sports reporter interview Robocop was dreadful. It was like….it was like watching the new Robocop.
I saw your screengrab and I had no clue that was actually happening, too. Was it the real actor at least?
It was just some guy. So we got a fake rebooted Robocop to throw the first pitch. I think we just filed for Bankruptcy again.
He’s not Sinbad.
that’ not RoboCop; that’s his millennial son, RoBroCop!
Who the fuck is that
They would have been better off just letting the statue throw out the first pitch.
Original Robocop or GTFO.