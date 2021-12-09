In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the most iconic boxing saga in cinematic history, Diadora and Foot Locker are rolling out the Diadora x Rocky Vs. collection. Designed by Philadelphia-based artist Keith Show and available at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction on Dec. 14 for $120 each, the collection celebrates three of Rocky Balboa’s (Sylvester Stallone) epic opponents: Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), Clubber Lang (Mr. T), and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

The three iterations of the shoe comes in colorways tied to each opponent, with red and yellow for Drago, blue and red for Creed, and sky blue and white for Lang. Each shoe also features the opponent’s face on its heel and a removable chain, their last name on the tongue, and an image of the fighter punching Rocky on the insole.

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rocky franchise, keep an eye out for a number of live events and activations planned for the end of 2021 and into 2022 outside of the sneaker drop. The series of events follows slew of news from the Rocky series earlier this year, including insight into a much “darker” original Rocky script, the release of a director’s cut of Rocky IV that includes 40 minutes of new footage, and the revelation that Stallone nearly died from a devastating punch at the hands of Lundgren playing Drago.