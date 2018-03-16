There’s Really Going To Be A NASCAR Race Named After ‘Roseanne’

Getty Image

Roseanne is coming back to ABC, and the network is doing the most logical thing possible to advertise the sitcom’s reboot: it’s naming a NASCAR race after the show.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Sonoma, California, this weekend for a 300-mile race, and Roseanne is getting top billing for the event. The Roseanne 300 will take place on Saturday, and ABC is amped up about the show sponsoring a dang NASCAR race.

Branding is everything in NASCAR, and any enterprising entity that wants to get the word out about something can rely on the sport to take their money and make things happen. But this does seem like a unique way for a TV show to make that happen.