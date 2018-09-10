Sam Darnold Threw A Pick-Six On The First Pass Of His NFL Career

#New York Jets
09.10.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

ESPN

While four quarterbacks were selected within the first ten picks of the 2018 NFL Draft, only New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold got the start in his first professional game. That, of course, doesn’t inherently mean that Darnold will be the best of the bunch but, in the early going, there has been significant optimism about the prospects of the former USC standout.

However, things didn’t get off to the best start for Darnold, as his first pass attempt as NFL quarterback was intercepted and returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Jets
TAGSdetroit lionsNEW YORK JETSsam darnold

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP