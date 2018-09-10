Sam Darnold Threw A Pick-Six On The First Pass Of His NFL Career

ESPN

While four quarterbacks were selected within the first ten picks of the 2018 NFL Draft, only New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold got the start in his first professional game. That, of course, doesn’t inherently mean that Darnold will be the best of the bunch but, in the early going, there has been significant optimism about the prospects of the former USC standout.

However, things didn’t get off to the best start for Darnold, as his first pass attempt as NFL quarterback was intercepted and returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.