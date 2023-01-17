The Cincinnati Bengals were in a whole lot of trouble in their Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. While Baltimore went into the game without Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Tyler Huntley got the Ravens down to the doorstep with a chance to make it 24-17 early in the fourth quarter. Huntley tried to sneak it in, but instead of going low and through Cincinnati’s defense, Baltimore’s QB attempted to jump over the line and had the ball poked out of his hands.

Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard managed to scoop it up, head 98 yards in the opposite direction, and scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. It was one of the best moments of the weekend, and it became slightly better when the Bengals’ communications folks posted the following on Twitter:

Spoiler Alert: Sam Hubbard was Mic’d Up‼️ — Bengals Communications (@BengalsPR) January 16, 2023

On Tuesday, the team released the video of Hubbard taking off and making the biggest play of his career. While there was no audio of Hubbard while he was running, the aftermath of the play was pretty spectacular.

Hubbard saying he was terrified of getting caught is, of course, very funny, but in the moment, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews really was booking it in an effort to chase him down. He was ultimately unsuccessful, and as a result, the Bengals have a showdown with the Buffalo Bills this weekend with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.