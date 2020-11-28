History was made in the world of college football on Saturday afternoon. Sarah Fuller, formerly a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, suited up for the Commodore football program, and following the halftime break, became the first woman to ever play in a Power 5 college football game.

Due to a number of issues with Vanderbilt’s specialists — a combination of an opt out and some COVID-19 quarantines among that position group — the Commodores held tryouts this week to determine who would boot the ball for the program. Fuller attended the tryout, and the SEC Championship-winning goalkeeper earned a spot on the university’s other football team.

Some anemic offense meant Fuller did not get onto the field in the first half, and following the intermission, she took to the field as part of the kickoff team and made history on a designed squib kick that the Tigers recovered at their own 35.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible,” Fuller said on the official Vandy football website in the lead-up to the game. “But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can. Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

“It’s an honor they called on me to be able to do this and help them out.”