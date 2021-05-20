The PGA Championship is at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island this week, one of golf’s sternest tests of a player’s skills and mental resolve. The wind that whips around the South Carolina coastal course makes life incredibly difficult on the golfers. Add in it being one of the longest courses on Tour at 7,800-plus yards and you have a recipe for some big numbers to come into play.

Being accurate off the tee is a must at Kiawah, where the fairways are wide but missing them puts you in sandy native areas with deep grass. That is unless you miss in the few spots where grandstands can be put up on the marshland, which provide a bit of a respite for the golfers by effectively creating bumpers down the sides of the fairways. One place this happens is on the 18th hole, a diabolically long par 4 that plays into the wind and players almost always have to go driver-long iron into at best.

For Sebastian Munoz, his efforts in launching a driver saw him tug it left into the grandstand where it somehow found its way into a trash can.

Hole in one?!

Sebastian Munoz's tee shot lands in the trash can. 😂 (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/6TxlJAY8aP — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 20, 2021

Munoz would get free relief from the trash can as he was not forced to play it as it lies, no matter what Happy Gilmore may have taught you, and managed to find the green after fishing his ball out of the garbage and taking his drop. He managed to make par on the hole, and while the rest of the day hasn’t gone as well for Sebastian, he will have one of the more memorable moments of the tournament.