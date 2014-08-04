Watch Sergio Garcia’s Tee Shot Destroy A Woman’s Engagement Ring

Senior Editor
08.04.14 2 Comments

Sergio Garcia’s wayward tee shot during the fourth round of the BridgeStone Invitational may have been “the most expensive tee shot of all-time.” The shot all but destroyed a poor woman’s wedding ring and sent the diamond into the rough. Garcia came over to offer his apologies and a signed ball but the diamond was still lost.

Spectators were on hands and knees looking for the gem and voila, a few minutes later it was recovered.

The moral of the story here? If it’s the final round of a tournament and you’re standing in the rough watching Sergio Garcia, you’re going to get hit.

Around The Web

TAGSSERGIO GARCIASergio Garcia diamond ringSergio Garcia ring video

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP