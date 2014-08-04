Watch Sergio Garcia’s Tee Shot Destroy A Woman’s Engagement Ring

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sergio Garcia’s wayward tee shot during the fourth round of the BridgeStone Invitational may have been “the most expensive tee shot of all-time.” The shot all but destroyed a poor woman’s wedding ring and sent the diamond into the rough. Garcia came over to offer his apologies and a signed ball but the diamond was still lost.

Spectators were on hands and knees looking for the gem and voila, a few minutes later it was recovered.

The moral of the story here? If it’s the final round of a tournament and you’re standing in the rough watching Sergio Garcia, you’re going to get hit.