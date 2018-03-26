Shannon Sharpe Traded Super Bowl Tickets To A Patriots Fan For Yeezy ‘Red Octobers’

03.26.18 1 hour ago

Shannon Sharpe prides himself on having the best sneaker collection on the sports morning talk show circuit. He does this not by working plugs at various shoe companies, but by going out and buying his sneakers on the primary or secondary market.

The co-host of FS1’s Undisputed went on Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping” this week to talk about how he got into sneakers, some of his favorites and how he goes about finding rare sneakers on Twitter. Sharpe explained that while he thinks bots have ruined sneaker drops, as they sell out immediately and hit the secondary market at a crazy markup, he tries to work with those that have his size (13) through social media to get those he’s had trouble adding to his collection.

Among those Sharpe has acquired via social media are the Nike Yeezy 2 “Red October,” which Sharpe explained he picked up off of a Patriots fan this past year by giving the guy tickets to the Super Bowl (2:55 mark of the below video).

