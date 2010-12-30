Shaq Channels Nancy Kerrigan After Fine

Shaquielle O’Neal was fined $35,000 for his comments on the poor officiating from the Celtics’ 86-78 loss to Orlando on Christmas Day. When reached for comment, Shaq replied in a manner which made me really wish another Kazaam movie was in production.
I don’t even want to think about how awesome it would be to be able to laugh at losing 35 grand. Shaq has more money than most African countries, and I can’t think about myself never being able to amass that kind of a fortune without getting really depressed. I
want deserve a private island staffed exclusively with sandwich-making supermodels, dammit. Video after the jump.
Yeah but those sandwiches probably wouldn’t be very good. If they were, those models wouldn’t be models. They would be Colts fans.
He was “find”? Really?
Eddie, in a way, I think he found himself. *Mind blown, completely distracting you from that awful piece of writing, thus restoring my credibility*