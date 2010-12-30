Shaq Channels Nancy Kerrigan After Fine

Shaquielle O’Neal was fined $35,000 for his comments on the poor officiating from the Celtics’ 86-78 loss to Orlando on Christmas Day. When reached for comment, Shaq replied in a manner which made me really wish another Kazaam movie was in production.

I don’t even want to think about how awesome it would be to be able to laugh at losing 35 grand. Shaq has more money than most African countries, and I can’t think about myself never being able to amass that kind of a fortune without getting really depressed. I want deserve a private island staffed exclusively with sandwich-making supermodels, dammit. Video after the jump.

–H/T Ball Don’t Lie