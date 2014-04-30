Shaquille O’Neal Has Apologized To Jahmel Binion And The NFED

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many hats, from being an NBA legend and a TNT analyst to a comedy icon in his own mind and supporting character in the Happy Madison stable, but being the Big Apologizer has never really been one of his things. Now, though, the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias has put that idea to the test, as Executive Director Mary Fete wrote an open letter to the Buick spokesperson regarding an under-the-radar news story that took a backseat to all of the Donald Sterling press.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Shaq made a goofy face that ignorantly mocked a young man named Jahmel Binion, who suffers from Ectodermal Dysplasias, which is a rare condition that hinders his ability to sweat and causes missing teeth and hair. It’s safe to say that Shaq didn’t know about Binion’s condition when he shared the image, but that didn’t stop a lot of people from comparing him to Sterling and calling for his head on a stick. But Binion, to his credit, handled the unexpected exposure in stride.
Again, this week’s NBA news has already been dominated by a very intense headline – no, not how all of the ESPN experts picked the Bulls to beat the Wizards – so Shaq could have just let this one wash away like most controversies do and lived to tell a few million more bad jokes. But it turns out that the big lug does know wrong from right, and he not only skipped the hollow and meaningless act of a Twitter apology, but he went straight to the source and personally called Binion to apologize.
Just looking at Shaq’s mentions, that’s still not good enough for some people, but then, this world can never be a better place until every last one of us is fired from our jobs, and nobody works for anybody ever again.
oh please, it wasn”t malicious.
Though Shaq could murder someone and I’d still have a hard time saying something bad about him.
So, making fun of people who are ugly due to poor genetics = A-OK, but making fun of people who are ugly due to fucked genetics = get out the pitchforks? I’m still trying to figure how the Internet draws it’s battle lines.
That unwritten law far precedes the internet.
I think it is kind of like how it is okay to make fun of stupid people, but not retarded people. I dunno. People make arbitrary distinctions all the time.
I’m curious what drives a grown man to troll someone on Instagram. Was the disabled guy trying to clown on Shaq and this was the comeback?
HEY YOU GUYS, give him a break.
Maaaaan, what the fuck was he thinking? Good of him to apologize, though.
I hope other NBA stars adopt this approach.
Kobe could bust out a “Sorry for anally raping you, hotel lady. #MYBADCUZ”
#ALWAYSLEARNING
The ad that played before the video starred Shaq (for me anyway). Even when he fucks up, he apologizes and then gets paid.
@renegator many times must i go over this. Chrome + Adblock thank me later
Michael Berryman has the same condition. He is an actor many people should recognize. A nice guy too.
His part at the end of Weird Science (along with fellow typecasted villain type Vernon Wells) is one of my favorite moments from 80’s cinema.
I’m not kidding, that boy’s head is like Sputnik; spherical but quite pointy at parts! Now that was offside, wasn’t it? He’ll be crying himself to sleep tonight, on his huge pillow.
It has it’s own zip code! I love that movie.
So he apologized a few days later, and all is ok? Good thing he doesn’t own a pro sports team
You can’t reason with Internet.
The only way to win, is not to play.