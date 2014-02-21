Sigh, Brother: Let’s Come To Terms With Hulk Hogan’s Return To WWE

Today, TMZ Sports confirmed what wrestling fans who keep their ear to the ground have known for a while — Hulk Hogan is returning to WWE, just in time for WrestleMania XXX and the launch of the WWE Network.
The report:
Hulk Hogan is returning to the WWE, brother … TMZ Sports has learned.
We know .. Hogan has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida … and our rock-solid wrestling sources tell us the Hulkster will make his re-debut with the WWE on “Monday Night Raw” on Feb. 24th.
It’s unclear if Hulk — who hasn’t been with the WWE since 2007 — will actually be wrestling a full match … but we’re told he plans to get physical.
They even included a picture of Hogan at WWE’s Performance Center, if an official announcement wasn’t officially official enough:
I love this photo for two reasons:
1. Normal Smiley
2. Sara Del Rey being positioned as far away from Hogan as possible
As a jaded wrestling fan, I’m stuck between objective acceptance of the news and wanting to throw myself through a window. Objectively, Hogan is one of (if not the) most important professional wrestlers in history. He’s a pop culture icon. The guy fought Rocky, for God’s sakes. He’s a 12-time World Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, a Hall of Famer and responsible for two wrestling popularity booms in two different decades. When people think of “wrestling,” they think of Hulk Hogan, for better or worse.
At the same time, he’s Hogan. To a certain kind of wrestling fan, you might as well be calling him the devil. He’s the guy who figuratively pulled out his burnt sienna-colored junk at WrestleMania IX and pissed all over Bret Hart. He ruined a year of build-up against Sting at Starrcade 97 because he could. He’s the guy who showed up in WCW in the mid-90s and replaced all the company’s good wrestlers (Cactus Jack, Stunning Steve, Ricky Steamboat, etc.) with his friends (Brutus Beefcake, the Nasty Boys, Hacksaw Jim Duggan). He took over a struggling but doing-something TNA Wrestling, ran it down for having a “playpen ring” and made it an arduous exercise in getting his family over. He’s a reality show star who has never been the star of something that wasn’t completely embarrassing and has … well, take a look at his Wikipedia page:
Oddly enough, the guy became the best and worst things about pro wrestling simultaneously. He is pro wrestling.
So here’s what I’m doing: I’m coming to terms with it now, before he shows up. The one thing we can guarantee is that he’ll stand in the ring without saying anything for as long as possible to milk the reaction. Then, it’s a matter of whether he’s just there as a legend who might occasionally punch Heath Slater, or the guy who is straight up gonna big boot and leg drop Antonio Cesaro for daring to call himself a Real American. It’ll be nice to have him around if it’s the former. Jesus take the wheel if it’s the latter.
What’s your favorite Hulk Hogan memory? What’s your LEAST favorite? Let us know.
What’s the Del Ray/Hogan backstory?
*Rey
there’s no backstory, I just love her and hate him.
The backstory is that if he talks down to her “She will break him”.
IT’S NOT HOT has to be the worst memory, right?
I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite memory, but I still really liked the heel turn at Bash at the Beach. Something I think Cena may be able to top, if they ever go that route.
Great heel turn, but it should have been Sting.
If they could have gotten him, as rumored, Bret Hart would have also been a great option; he might not have had the name draw that Hogan had, but he would have been jumping directly from the WWF (and a very recent run as WWF Champion), while Hogan had been in WCW for around 2 years at that point.
@Thanksgiving Chimp I’ve read countless times that Sting WAS the original choice, but Hogan played his infamous “creative control” card and sleazily talked Sting out of turning heel because Hogan knew it was gonna be a huge angle.
@Baltimore Dan That video was terrific.
They could at least give us some Sara del Rey on NXT to make up for us having to put up with Hogan.
I hold out hope that they let Cesaro brutalize him like Lesnar did when they were building him up
My favorite Hogan memory is when he got his underage son alcohol. Then his son made a family friend brain dead, and Hogan said it was Gods fault.
Well… The friend WAS a negative person.
My favorite hogan moment will be when he wedges himself into the title match at wrestlemania
Hulk Hogan and John Cena will encounter each other in the ring and no-sell each other until the end of time.
@The Deposed Knave of Bel-Air That could actually be hilarious. Then on the RAW after Wrestlemania, they can check in with the two of them, still in New Orleans, Hulking up and Five fingeredly shuffling each other…maybe a live stream of it on the app…
@BRBRCK- And we could return to that same arena in New Orleans a few years later, only to reveal that NOTHING HAS CHANGED AND THAT THEY’RE STILL NO-SELLING EACH OTHER.
The sad thing is i’d prefer him over Batista.
But hey, all things considered, that Hogan/Rock Wrestlemania match told a decent story. A decent, self-contained story. When you ignore everything else about it…
Great story which made it a great match. That was a lot of fun to watch live.
@TmF I took a break from wrestling from about 2001-2010, and in catching up, this is one of very few matches I regret not seeing as it happened. That crowd was just on fire.
@TheRunningboard7 The crowd. Ross and Lawler. Everything fell into place. It was a great, great moment.
I was lucky enough to be in the crowd for that one and it was amazing. My friends and I were among the few who were pro-Rock. It was a great atmosphere to be in.
@Probably Misses His Old Glasses I know it’s an overblown comparison, but the whole post match ceremony between the Rock and Hogan compared to the most match interactions between Cena and Rock last ‘Mania are just so far apart in empathy and appreciation. Hogan and The Rock looked like they were going to be doing Q&A shoot interviews for decades about how much the respect each other. The Rock and Cena looked… idk, one sided. I know Cena was trying to tell his “This is the worst year ever, Jack, despite winning the Rumble and MitB and a #1 Contender match and etc., BUT I FINALLY ONE THE BIG ONE AT WRESTLEMANIA!” story, but it didn’t felt so far away from Rock/Hogan.
@TheRunningboard7 Yeah, if it werent for the whole attempted vehicular homicide, they couldve told an amazing story. And yeah, the Cena Rock II thing felt so weird. The first one was okay, but the second one felt like everyone was tired of it. Even those two. So they told the story they attempted to tell in the laziest way possible.
I also peaced out on wrestling from 01-10 and missed his comeback, so I’m pretty excited about this. They did rebuild his back, so maybe he’ll body slam Big Show or something.
I’d be okay with Ho Kogan & Cena vs The Wyatts with the cultists going over ala Evolution over The Rock & Sock connection.
There is no way Hogan and Cena could possibly lose a match. Ever. In WWE Creative’s mind that is like putting Voltron, the entire GI Joe line-up, all of the Thundercats, the Avengers, The Justice League, Scooby Doo and the gang and Jesus Christ all on the same time.
*on the same team.
Definitely when he explained that he and Brutus were “hangin’ and bangin'” heading into SummerSlam ’89
My favorite memory was when the Gang discussed his Chinaman’s hair and gross hotdog skin on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
haha that episode is on comedy central right now
Wow, I honestly didn’t know that. Strange coincidence.
Favorite Hogan memory Mr. Nanny
Worst Hogan memory Halloween Havoc 1997
Fake Earl Hebner is favorite. TNA run is least favorite.
The Hogan moment I probably marked out the most for at the time was the 1990 Royal Rumble victory. My least favorite Hogan moment was him going over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006. The way he tried to milk the crowd after that match, and how badly it backfired, specifically for the fans in my section of the TD Garden that fateful Boston night, was hilarious. He looked legitimately bummed at the near-negative reaction he got to beating Orton that night.
Whaaaat? But Hogan claimed that his match saved SummerSlam 2006, and Cena (in 2006) died a slow death. I mean, if you can’t trust Hulk Hogan to tell the truth and accurately gauge crowd reaction, who can you trust?
favorite hulk moment like im sure many others will say will be his heel turn at bash at the beach and his feud with sting and also his fued with shawn michaels.
least favorite is either ruining the sting fued during starrcade , his match with a returning warrior, or procreating
Favorite memory: Match against The Rock at WrestleMania X8.
Least favorite: It’s fucking Hulk Hogan. Take your pick. But if I have to choose? WrestleMania IX.
If Wrestlemania IX isn’t the least favorite Hulk moment, it would have to be high up there.
sidenote i was really digging tna for like 2-3 months before hulk came in. i really thought they were turning it around (storyline wise) and then he came in and ruined it
it’s kinda rehappening now. the turn around. slowly, but it is.
Three reasons
1. Smiley
2. Del Rey
3. Robby Freaking Brookside
Best memory – Hogan vs Race and Hogan vs Hansen
Worst Memory – Winning the title in 02 when he was gross and completely broken down. You know 12 years ago.
Big f’n wiggle
Best or worst idea: Hogan actually joins the Real Americans and they stay heel
Better idea: Antonio Cesaro swings Hogan back to TNA.
Yea, that is a better idea
Favorite Hulk Hogan memory: Thunderlips
LEAST favorite: reading something “like a small thermos” to describe his penis following his sex tape release.
LEAST favorite runner-up: his kids
How is the Hogan vs. Andrea match from ‘Mania III the “worst worked” match of the year, though? I don’t understand that one.
Yea, what is that list of? Anything that’s actually official?
@TheFakeMSol Wrestling Observer.
i mean that match was not very good at all. It’s famous, it was the most watched match ever, but the in ring action was not good at all.
The in-ring action wasn’t very good, I’m okay with admitting. But that has much more to do with Andre’s age and infirmity at the time than anything Hogan did. Besides, the only thing that mattered going into, or coming out of, that match was Hogan slamming The Giant in front 100 000 live fans.
I think “work” to Wrestling Observer just means the actual in-ring action, rather than whether the story they told was well-received. That or it’s like looking back on SNPP reviews of S2-S10 episodes of The Simpsons today, full of smarks.
I’ll throw some love in for the Oversellous video made from his match with HBK.
Just googled this and it is now in my top 5 favorite things. Not wrestling things. Just, “top 5 favorite things”
Excellent.
Favorite Hogan Moment: “Billionaire Ted, he wanted to talk turkey, amigo.”
Least Favorite Hogan Moment: Hogan vs. The Butcher/Booty Man/Zodiac/Man With No Name/Brutus Beefcake, which was the main even at fucking STARRCADE!
My all-time favourite memory was sitting third row at Maple Leaf Gardens back in the 80s for a WWE house show where the main event was Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant vs. King Kong Bundy and Big John Studd. There was so much awesomeness going in that match at the time that my little 13 year old brain was at risk of overload the entire time.
Remember how awful Thunder in Paradise was? GOO!
As long as he’s wrestling..whatever. Maybe Brock can destroy him again?
It’s Nightboat! The crime solving boat!
Hogan has no shame when it comes to hogging the spotlight or convincing creative teams to give up on a promising personality or wrestler in favor of something he’s cooked up, but at least he’ll have Vince to temper his influence and I bet you that two “coolest most baddest dudes” can’t coexist without some sort of turmoil (especially since one of them has proven to actually be pretty cool when it comes to “developmental”).
So you’re saying HHH vs. Hogan for the Title at ‘Mania?
I meant backstage, and hell no.
Oh boy, I remember that Billy Kidman feud. Yeeeesh.
Favourite Hogan moment: Pretty much everything leading up to the Starcade 97.
Least favourite: Reading the backstory of Bash at the Beach 2000, that pretty much turned me off to everything Hogan had his grubby hands in.
There was a Hogan/Ric Flair match on whatever the WCW Monday night show was back in 2000 or 2001. I was exhausted from a long night at work and just starting to catch a buzz to unwind when I flipped across the prefight stuff. I think the match was about 15 minutes long and it was perfect escapist fun. I felt like I was about 8 years old by the end of it. I was actually on my feet and super into it.
The banner pic seems to have Hulk yelling, “THREE AIN’T ENOUGH, MEAN GENE, I NEED FIVE, BROTHER”
Favorite moments: Probably joining Hall & Nash; and just his NWO-era ring entrance in general– coming out to “Voodoo Chile,” playing guitar with the belt, the spray-on black beard.
Least favorite moments: excluding all the meta stuff like having creative control, getting his daughter on TV, and stuff like that; I’d say my least favorite moment was when he “retired” Flair in the cage match at Fall Brawl or Havoc, or whatever.
…I had pretty much checked out of WCW by the time he FINALLY fought Sting, and when he feuded with Warrior. But if I remembered those moments better, they’d be least favorites too.
It is pretty hard to top slamming Andre. Is the Fingerpoke of Doom too easy for worst? What, BOTH are too easy? I don’t care. They’re still best and worst for me, respectively.
Greatest Hulk moment, after the nWo turn where he told all of the fans that the garbage they were throwing in the ring represented all of them and Schivane told him he could go to hell.
Worst Hulk Hogan moment, intentionally bogarting the face heat in icon vs. icon so that they had to switch on the fly. Props to Rocky for being able to do it. Shit on Hogan for ruining the build because of his compulsive need to be the center of attention.
Cf. Hogan coming back from injury still in the nWo but announcing he was running for president to get himself over as a face (!?!).
Also, Hogan fucking Shawn Michaels in their feud in his return to the E, resulting unintentionally in a great Hogan moment where Michaels’ mock sold him in the match.
President Hogan:
[www.youtube.com]
He won’t be wrestling….there’s no way he passed a WWE physical
If he comes back, does a couple boots/leg drops…..fine…..then ship him off to Smackdown as their GM or something
Hogan won’t be leg dropping anyone. That’s just asking for a broken hip.
Another worst, Hogan drops the title to Luger in a hot match only to get it back 5 days later on ppv at Road Wild. That moment killed any momentum the nWo vs. WCW story had. WCW was never a credible threat because their best could never get the strap off him. It was 2 years of denial of resolution and then no ever real resolution. People just got tired and either started to cheer the nWo or stopped watching.
“It was 2 years of denial of resolution and then no ever real resolution.”
This made me picture Hogan talking to Vince and Triple H, telling them, “Brothers, I love what you’re doing with Daniel Bryan! Keep it up!”
Favorite Hogan moment: Teaming with the Warrior at Sumerslam. That match had to be important, they USED A SWEAR WORD
Least favorite: Playing his son up as the victim after he all but murdered someone. Seriously, fuck this human being.
I grew up on Hogan, and while I can accept his poisonous existence, I am still unabashedly a Hulkamaniac.
Favorite- Pinning HHH for the Undisputed Championship.
Least Favorite- Wrestlemania 6. Him losing to the Warrior was awful. It was the first time I realized the good guys can lose. That Kayfabe made me sadder than the finger poke of doom did as a smarm or whatever I am now.
Favourite moment: [www.youtube.com]
Worst moment from what I’ve seen of Hogan: Him being a jerk during the Royal Rumbles.
Calling it now. Taker Vs Hogan at Mania 30. Best moment: un -tarnished, un-deniable: Mania 3. Goosebumps every time.
MEGAPOWERS FOREVER
I, for one, am very excited that he’s going to be back for Wrestlemania season.
My favorite Hogan moment was when he was being interviewed on TNT (Tuesday Night Titans, for those who grew up in the 90’s) and he was clearly drunk or on something. He was bloated wearing a shirt like a bandana over one eye like a pirate. They show footage of a match he was in and when he wins and they come back to the show, he starts to rip off his shirt and says, and I’m serious,
“Well you know something, it turns me on. When I see a guy go down like that, it really turns me on!”
Seriously, go check out that “Hulk Still Rules” DVD from 2002 if you can find it. I’m surprised nobody’s ever used that as a joke before.
My Least favorite moment? Hmm, oh I know, “What’s that smell?”
What’s that smell?
Fav Hogan Memories:
1) [youtu.be]
2) [youtu.be]
was just going to post that second one. good god, it always, ALWAYS gets a laugh out of me.
Favorite moment : Booker T telling Hogan that Harlem Heat is coming for him.
Least favorite moment : WrestleMania 5. I was a huge Macho Man fan.
Least favorite: ’99 Halloween Havoc, lays down for Sting
Favorite: Thunderlips, the ultimate male. So not even Hogan really.
My favorite Hogan memory was when he was in the same picture as Norman Smiley.
You know even Ric Flair knew when to retire…so take your vitamins and say your prayers.
Favorite: edge and Hogan winning tag titles
Least: eliminating sid justice from the royal rumble, and still being a good guy
A triple threat match between Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Great Khali would be my favourite Hulk Hogan memory.
I liked that time Hogan oiled his daughter’s butt.