Simone Biles Reminded Everyone She’s The GOAT With Two Historic Routines

08.12.19 2 hours ago

Simone Biles has a very good claim to being the greatest female gymnast of all-time, as she became the first woman since 1984 to win four gold medals at a single Olympics in 2016 in Rio (and is only the fifth in history to accomplish that feat).

She is an unbelievable combination of power and grace, with the ability to do things that no one is capable of. She already has a pair of skills named after her, because she was the first person to ever do them in competition, and entering this weekend’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she was prepared to do two more firsts in the world of women’s gymnastics.

First up was her balance beam routine on Saturday night, in which Biles became the first woman to do a double-double dismount — that is, two flips and two full twists — in a competition and she stuck it near perfectly.

