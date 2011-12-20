So What Did Kris Humphries And Kim Kardashian Do With Their Wedding Gifts?

Maybe the coolest thing that I saw on TV this year took place last week when Barbara Walters interviewed her Most Fascinating People of 2011 (that were most likely picked by the ABC network) and she told the Kardashians to their faces: “You don’t really act. You don’t sing. You don’t dance. You don’t have any — forgive me — any talent.” Oh you’re forgiven, you silver fox. You’re forgiven all night long, because I absolutely love that they thought they were going to be praised yet again and that mean ol’ lady just sucker punched them all.

And the reason I’m bringing this up is because I’m kind of starting to feel bad for Kris Humphries, but not in a “This poor guy is being dragged through the mud” kind of way. More like, “Good Lord, this oaf really had no idea what he was getting himself into.” And we should probably point and laugh when he gets sideswiped on Good Morning America, because he’s a fool for thinking they wanted to talk to him about being a NBA free agent. Even teams don’t want to talk to him about that!

Now he’s being painted as verbally abusive and an all-around dick by this scripted, favorably-edited swill, and I sort of feel bad for him, mostly because his ex-wife is out doing stuff like this…

“Kim had never had the gifts delivered,” an insider claims. “The store was still waiting for her to give them an address.” So the week after she filed for divorce, claims the source, “She went in to the store and told them that she didn’t want the stuff after all. She had them just give her store credit for everything.” And with that, store insiders say, Kim, 31, bought a slew of luxe watches, including a pave diamond and shell dial Rolex for sister Kourtney. (Via OK! Magazine)

Unless Kim ends up making a sex tape with the starting 5 of the L.A. Clippers, this is the last thing I’m ever going to write about her on this site, because it’s just a perfect accusation of greed and reprehensible, disgusting behavior to pile on someone expects to be worshiped for no good reason. Unless she wants to buy me a Rolex, then I’m willing to be a little nicer.