Watch This Soccer Player Take A Penalty And Blast The Ball Into Orbit

There are many ways that a soccer player can opt to take a penalty. Upon stepping up to the spot, they have to figure out where to put the ball, how hard to kick it, and what their run-up needs to be, all while hoping the opposing goalkeeper does not figure out their plan and that the pressure of a moment in which the overwhelming expectation is they will succeed doesn’t rattle them.

One of the most aesthetically pleasing methods taken by players is to run up to the ball and kick it so hard that the opposing goalkeeper has zero hope to stop it. This method was employed by Ollie Hogg of Aylesbury United, a semi-professional English side participating in the FA Cup. In a first round qualifying match against Moneyfields on Thursday, Hogg stepped up to the penalty spot and put his foot right through the ball. The issue was that this happened.

A feast of penalties tonight in the FA Cup tie I was at. Four penalties in the 90 mins, one scored by each side & a further two missed by Aylesbury United. FT: Aylesbury United 2

Moneyfields 2 Moneyfields then won the shoot out 4-3 (after 7 pens each). pic.twitter.com/Gj1noF25zG — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) September 22, 2020

Now, in fairness, per Bayliss, this happened just minutes after Hogg employed this same technique and executed it perfectly. I mean, there’s no stopping that thing as it rockets into the top of the goal.

Scored on too to be fair! pic.twitter.com/peBRJws5aQ — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) September 22, 2020

Still, I cannot get over the one that gets sent into orbit. That thing has a launch angle on it that would make your average Major League hitting coach proud. It manages to go out and over the stadium, and the sound the onlookers make is nothing short of stunning — if you listened previously on mute, please go back and listen again at the sheer awe of the crowd.

As for how this game ended, things ended up going to penalties after the two sides drew, 2-2. While Hogg made his attempt from the spot, Moneyfields came out on top, 4-3.