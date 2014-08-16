Something Remarkably Disgusting Happened To A Soccer Player Today

Prepare yourself for one of the most amazing and one of the most disgusting things you will ever see. As Manchester United star Ashley Young yelled at teammates, something dropped from the sky. Something wet, something white, something I can’t quite put my finger on and OH MY GOD, I CAN’T STOP WATCHING.
I believe there are three camps here.
The Spit Camp
-makes sense given the dimensions of the stadium
-because soccer fans are gross
The Bird Poop Camp
-Mostly because I don’t want to believe it was spit and mostly because that’s one magic loogie
-Birds are gross and don’t care where they poop
The Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt Camp
-ok fine, I’m in the only person in this camp
Where do you stand on #PoopGate?
#TeamFrankStallone
Given the dimensions of the almost 80,000 seater stadium, spit is very unlikely from the fans.
But that angle doesn’t make sense from a bird. I don’t know. I really think yogurt is the likely culprit here.
It was a million to one shot!
I really would like to join your yogurt camp.
Out of context that’s the weirdest sentence I’ve ever wrote.
weirdest and best
AWWWWW SKEET SKEET MAW FUCKAAAAA
We all know what is going on here. [youtu.be]