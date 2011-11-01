“Suck For Luck” Power Rankings: Week 8

Suck for Luck. It’s a pretty simple phrase, right? I mean, it shouldn’t take a team of rocket scientists to comprehend that Stanford QB Andrew Luck is the top QB prospect in college football right now and his name rhymes with suck. Therefore, “Suck for Luck” isn’t exactly unique and I certainly don’t take credit for coming up with the phrase, and this certainly isn’t the only site that posts a “Suck for Luck” power ranking each week. (We’ve just been posting this one longer than the others, so thanks for that.)
I bring this up because I read a humorous argument on the Twitters last week between people taking credit for the “Suck for Luck” campaign, with one person going as far as to claim he came up with it when Luck was a freshman. I won’t point any fingers because this is frivolous and these people don’t deserve the attention, but I just wanted to take a moment to remind people that fans of the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins actually have a reason to remain involved with their seasons, no matter what Dwight Freeney and Karlos Dansby think about it.
Let’s not ruin that by being douchebags about taking credit for something that a 5-year old could have created. If we can all agree on that, let’s get on with this week’s suck.
1) Indianapolis Colts (0-8) – This is what I think of your stupid Andrew Luck Colts jerseys and your white sunglasses!
“If you put a gun to my head right now and told me to pick the AFC East champion right now, I’m picking the Bills.”
I agree.
/puts down gun
It must be nice for those men to have the disposable $110 that it takes to make a customized Luck Colts jersey. We do need to have a one-sided conversation about the white sunglasses, however.
STOP. You look like you stole those from your douchebag date-raping 17-year old son.
“I get a sneaking suspicion that the AFC South is going to come down to Week 17’s matchup between Houston and Tennessee, when Houston should have this division locked up by Week 10.”
And that, in a nutshell, is what it’s like to be a Texans fan.
Finally: I had a waitress ask me this weekend if I was Aaron Rodgers. I suppose if you squinted really hard I could be confused for his retarded overweight cousin, but still–made my night. I should have said yes, but I don’t think my girlfriend would’ve appreciated a waitress blowing me in the foyer of an Italian restaurant.
That was an absolutely heinous snot-rocket.
Can we please stop with the “Suck for Luck” crap. It’s more tired and and worn out than your mom. BAM!
I love LeSean McCoy but Andy Reid needs to spread the carries out a bit. He doesn’t need to carry the ball 30 times. He’ll get killed.
Especially late in the game with a big lead. It’s terrifying.
So thats definitely the first time someone has ever complained about Andy Reid giving his RB too many carries, right?
No one in the world thinks Aaron Rodgers is anything other than the best qb in the game right now. Even the 14 Favre fanatics left here in Wisconsin grudgingly call it what is.
The way he’s playing right now, one could argue “best player in the game overall”, and it wouldn’t be a stretch.
Except for Simmons. He still clings to Brady. C’mon, you giant dickbag. Just stop with that shit.
Everyone loves Brady (well, maybe not Bridget Moynahan) but you’d have to be the most self-involved Beantown douchebag idiot in America to argue that Brady is better right now because Rodgers missed the Pats game last year with a concussion.
“So what night were Jay Cutler and Philip Rivers pissing in a fountain when they switched bodies?”
I hate this so much because truth.
the race for the No. 3 pick, that’s the No Hustle for Russell? No 2, Fail for Kalil? I’m just spitballing here.
“Take It Up The Butt For Marvin McNutt”???
I still don’t buy Cincy or the 49ers being very good teams. It’s not that I truly believe they are shitty teams, it’s more due to the fact that it’s Cincy and the 49ers.
Lay a turd for Robert Griffin III.
If Miami doesn’t win the Suck for Luck pick, I hope Luck pulls an Eli and says he won’t play for such a shitty team that can’t win.
Seriously, Chicago dropped the ball when they cut WR Andy Fantuz.
@Burnsy – I don’t know if you are being sarcastic or not, but my point is that the game is won, give Ronnie Brown the ball. As long as he doesn’t throw the ball away when tackled.
@Stevie Phantom – Yeah. I just don’t like Andy Reid that much. He looks shocked every time McCoy breaks a big run. To Reid, a running back does two things: Pass block and catch the ball. His world has been turned upside down.
@The Mighty Feklahr
“Take It Up The Butt For Marvin McNutt”???
+1
The snot rocket was funnier live, unlooped. It was literally the first time I’d ever seen him after constantly seeing the rankings every week.
Burnsy, I still think Miami will prove to be the worst this year and get Luck. I have a feeling that the Colts will mistakenly win one for you.