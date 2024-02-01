Spongebob Sweet Victory
Nickelodeon
Music

Iconic ‘SpongeBob’ Banger ‘Sweet Victory’ Will Finally Be At The Super Bowl In 2024 Thanks To Nickelodeon

Remember the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and how everybody so badly wanted “Sweet Victory,” the iconic song from the 2001 SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Band Geeks,” to be a part of it? Travis Scott guested during the Maroon 5 set and actually sort of made it happen. It was certainly a nice nod, but those who just wanted to hear the actual song were ultimately left empty-handed.

Well, it’s finally happening (as long as you’re watching Nickelodeon): Nick is doing its own special, kid-friendly Super Bowl broadcast this year, and as part of the proceedings, “Sweet Victory” will make an appearance in the lead-up to the game. It won’t just be the classic 2001 clip, though.

A press release notes:

Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom will feature: a can’t-miss opening segment from Allegiant Stadium re-creating SpongeBob’s iconic ‘Sweet Victory’ performance; hijinks throughout the game from fan-favorite villain Plankton; appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; reimagined end zone cannons that fire Slime, Krabby Patties and pickles; undersea AR jellyfish within the stadium; Slime trails and pineapples; and surprise appearances from beloved Nickelodeon characters in the crowd. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest appearances, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.”

CBS Sports shared a quick preview of what the segment will look like, so check it out below.

Indeed, the victory is sweet.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×