Remember the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and how everybody so badly wanted “Sweet Victory,” the iconic song from the 2001 SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Band Geeks,” to be a part of it? Travis Scott guested during the Maroon 5 set and actually sort of made it happen. It was certainly a nice nod, but those who just wanted to hear the actual song were ultimately left empty-handed.

Well, it’s finally happening (as long as you’re watching Nickelodeon): Nick is doing its own special, kid-friendly Super Bowl broadcast this year, and as part of the proceedings, “Sweet Victory” will make an appearance in the lead-up to the game. It won’t just be the classic 2001 clip, though.

A press release notes:

“Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom will feature: a can’t-miss opening segment from Allegiant Stadium re-creating SpongeBob’s iconic ‘Sweet Victory’ performance; hijinks throughout the game from fan-favorite villain Plankton; appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; reimagined end zone cannons that fire Slime, Krabby Patties and pickles; undersea AR jellyfish within the stadium; Slime trails and pineapples; and surprise appearances from beloved Nickelodeon characters in the crowd. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest appearances, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.”

CBS Sports shared a quick preview of what the segment will look like, so check it out below.

You asked for it. You got it. Sweet Victory will kick off @Nickelodeon's presentation of Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday 🧽 🎺 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xvQN4fa8mh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 1, 2024

Indeed, the victory is sweet.