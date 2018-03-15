Getty Image

The New York Rangers hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins for some rivalry action on the ice Wednesday night and decided to welcome Susan Sarandon as a “celebrity super fan” to do some color commentary work. Fans weren’t pleased. Sarandon’s “oohs” and “ahhs” and “uh ohs” throughout the first period left people wanting more. Or anything, really. The vitriol was so strong it helped an NHL game trend on Twitter for the first time in a long, long time.

Sarandon seemed to be enjoying herself, much to the chagrin of the hardcore Penguin and Rangers fans watching. But when she was asked for some specific insight, she showed that she only has a working knowledge of a team she watches in Madison Square Garden fairly regularly. Summing up the rivalry, she said that she’d have to wait until after the game to decide which team was better, and when it came down to Henrik Lundqvist, she did her best to discuss the legendary Swedish goalie, but mostly failed.

And so, fans let her have it. Big time.