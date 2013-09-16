Take A Moment To Celebrate The Glory Of William Moore Spinebustering Mike McNeill

#Atlanta Falcons #Football #NFL #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.16.13 11 Comments

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=e7e908eebffd4efeb96a3096aa9b4bd0&ec=Uzc3JrZTpwBmhgNTTZa2Qv0riNEOOKmk

Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore was tasked with stopping Rams TE Mike McNeill and did so WITH AUTHORITY, dropping McNeill with a spinebuster. The only way it would’ve been cooler is if he’d turned around before dropping him. Actually, it also would’ve been cooler if he’d let McNeill fall a little farther down his back, hooked his head and sat down with White Noise.

A spectacular GIF of the moment is after the jump, along with our morning links. (video via SBN)

Around The Web

