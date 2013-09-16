Take A Moment To Celebrate The Glory Of William Moore Spinebustering Mike McNeill

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=e7e908eebffd4efeb96a3096aa9b4bd0&ec=Uzc3JrZTpwBmhgNTTZa2Qv0riNEOOKmk
Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore was tasked with stopping Rams TE Mike McNeill and did so WITH AUTHORITY, dropping McNeill with a spinebuster. The only way it would’ve been cooler is if he’d turned around before dropping him. Actually, it also would’ve been cooler if he’d let McNeill fall a little farther down his back, hooked his head and sat down with White Noise.
A spectacular GIF of the moment is after the jump, along with our morning links. (video via SBN)
Morning Links
Just noticed that the top 6, maybe 7 stories on withleather all have some kind of wrestling theme to them…Thats pretty awesome and clearly part of B Stro’s master plan
still to come : total divas review, best and worst of night of champions, raw’s discussion thread, results and review.
it IS more than awesome ! brandon, burnsy, danielle and nate deserve all the credit in the world !
Proper Arn Anderson spinebusters give up yardage.
He should’ve went for The Peoples Elbow after that.
This makes sense when you see what William Moore has tattooed on his left shoulder: [i282.photobucket.com]
William Moore > Mongo McMichael
Ron Rivera is Mongo McMichael after the witness protection program.
I’m a big proponent Jim Ross’ call being used more often.
Additional best goes to 93 on the Falcons hopping at the end
This could also qualify as an alabama slam