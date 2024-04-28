The Houston Texans are looking to take another step forward after making one of the most remarkable one season turnarounds in recent memory in 2023. After going 3-13-1, Houston made a coaching change, bringing in DeMeco Ryans, adding CJ Stroud at quarterback and Will Anderson at defensive end in the Draft, and made a number of other roster additions that helped them win the AFC South and a Wild Card Playoff game.

After an active offseason bolstering that roster, most notably acquiring Stefon Diggs in a trade from the Bills and signing Danielle Hunter to play opposite Anderson on the defensive line, the Texans look like one of the AFC’s top threats to the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. While not an offseason addition, they are also excited to be getting Tank Dell back in the lineup after he developed an incredible connection with Stroud as a rookie before suffering a broken leg that ended his season.

However, some scary news emerged on Sunday regarding Dell, who was the victim of a shooting in Sanford, Florida on Saturday night. Thankfully, Dell only suffered a minor wound and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

As the Texans statement notes, they’ll provide more updates when available, but it certainly seems like a generally good sign that Dell was released quickly from the hospital. That hopefully means he will make a speedy and full recovery and be able to resume his promising young career on the field.