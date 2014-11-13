Taylor Swift Loves The Knicks And Doesn’t Care If They Suck

TIME magazine recently caught up with Taylor Swift to get her thoughts on Spotify, her new album and of course the New York Knicks, her new favorite team. No, really. Despite being a newcomer to the Big Apple, Taylor fancies herself a diehard Knicks fan.

Poor T-Swizzle. If only she could rid herself of that feeling. If only she could…*puts on sunglasses…shake it off.

You recently moved to New York. Are you a Knicks fan now? Yeah, totally. You realize they’re not very good. I love them, though. Why does that matter? So you run into a bunch of different, interesting types of people at the Met Ball. I’ve gone the last four years. And the most normal people at that event, every single time, are Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife Alexis. I talk with them and hang with them every time I’m there. So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool. And also I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.

“Why does it matter that they suck?” Wow, Taylor Swift is the very opposite of bandwagon fan. She’s the anti-Justin Bieber, she loves all the crappy teams—the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Michigan Wolverines, the Charlotte Hornets.

Wait, she’s writing a song about this isn’t she?

