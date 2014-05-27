Technology Is Going To Help A Paralyzed Teen Kick The First Ball At The World Cup

#Science #2014 FIFA World Cup
Senior Writer
05.27.14 2 Comments

One of the most exciting aspects of the 2014 FIFA World Cup that doesn’t involve national team coaches banning their players from having sex is the Walk Again Project, which will allow a paralyzed teenager to kick the first ball at the upcoming global tournament. While the project is a collaborative effort by institutions around the world, including the Technical University of Munich, the Lily Safra International Institute of Neuroscience of Natal in Brazil, and Colorado State, it is being led by Brazil’s Miguel Nicolelis, who appears in this month’s Maxim Smart 100 issue.

Obviously, there are a lot of scientific terms with lots of syllables going on in this process that will allow the person’s brain to communicate with and command an exoskeleton, but fortunately the team at CSU put together this slightly-easy-to-follow explanation of how the suit will work. That way, when you’re watching this incredible occasion live at a bar, you can pretend in between Fireball shots that you know all about it. People will think you’re a genius.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Science#2014 FIFA World Cup
TAGS2014 FIFA World CupBRAZILCOLORADO STATE UNIVERSITYscienceTechnologyTHE WALK AGAIN PROJECTWORLD CUP

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP