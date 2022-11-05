Tennessee football fans are feeling themselves a bit right now. The Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the country in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, they knocked off Alabama in one of the games of their year, and starting quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. It’s quite the rise for a team that was unranked coming into the 2022 college football season, and on Saturday, they have perhaps their steepest test yet, as they travel to Athens to take on the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

While the Vols enter the game as substantial underdogs — Georgia is favored by nine points — the vibes surrounding Josh Heupel’s squad are sensational right now. As evidence of how well things are going, here is a Vols fan on College GameDay absolutely housing an entire bottle of yellow mustard.

Despite being someone who loves mustard, I cannot condone eating a whole bottle of French’s. Anyway, if you are wondering why this person did this, it goes beyond “I wanted to be on television.” Earlier this week, Hooker signed French’s first ever NIL deal in the aftermath of the one-year anniversary of a 2021 game against Ole Miss in which a Vols fan threw a bottle of mustard onto the field to protest decisions made by the officials. Or maybe this guy just really likes mustard.