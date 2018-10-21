The Titans Went For Two And The Win, But Failed And Lost To The Chargers

10.21.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The Tennesee Titans spent most of Sunday morning’s game in London playing catchup. The Los Angeles Chargers took a sizable lead early on behind two massive touchdown throws from Philip Rivers, but the Titans kept chipping away throughout the second half. Eventually, with the game on the line, Tennesee was in a position to tie the game, but they chose to play it risky. After scoring a touchdown to pull within one, Mike Vrabel made the somewhat surprising call to go for two.

The Titans actually had two chances to win late. Their first play failed, but defensive holding was called giving them another shot. The Titans again played for the two, but, once again, Marcus Mariota’s pass hit the ground and all-but guaranteed a Chargers victory — the real kicker is that, on the first play, Dion Lewis was incredibly open.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSlos angeles chargersNFLTENNESSEE TITANS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP