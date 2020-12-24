We’re all dealing with different hairstyles in 2020 as we try to cut back on visits to the stylist, but Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton took it to a new level this week and was thoroughly roasted by his teammates and the team’s social media staff as a result.

Compton tried to pull off a fade, and what happened doesn’t necessarily look like it was even a mistake, but it’s also hard to say it was a good look, either. There’s some nicely coifed hair at the top of his head and a whole lot of nothing down below, and overall it just looks kind of weird.

The Titans apparently had a good laugh internally about what was happening on Compton’s head, so the Tennessee social media team whipped up an addition to the injury report on Thursday that included Compton, who was listed as Doubtful for his haircut.

Titans teammates dislike @_willcompton’s new look so much that the team has added Compton to the injury list with a “haircut” designation. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g5Bh0eBcFk — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 24, 2020

The funniest part of all of this is how seemingly confident Compton was about his new look, captioning a carefully posed photo with “IYKYK.” He probably regrets that now.

Compton is not going to actually miss the game because of his haircut, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if his performance suffered after being dismantled by team staff in front of the entire internet today.