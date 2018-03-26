The Texas Rangers’ New Pickle Corn Dog Is An Abomination

Twitter/@aandro

We are rapidly approaching Major League Baseball’s Opening Day 2018 and that means the final preparations are being made at ballparks around the country for the start of the interminably long baseball season.

Part of those preparations is introducing the media to the new food items that will be sold at the stadium, thus spreading the word to the fans by way of tweets and Instagram posts. Baseball stadium concession stands have evolved well beyond selling just hot dogs, nachos, peanuts and other classics. Those are still there, but the various concessions companies (of which there are three or four that dominate the MLB landscape) have taken it upon themselves to try and one up each other with strange and gluttonous food concoctions.

At this point, it’s become “how do we combine these foods into one item,” which leads to things like the Braves a couple years ago trying out the Burgerizza, which was literally a giant burger patty between two personal pepperoni pizzas as the bun.