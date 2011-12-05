Thank Goodness, For A Second I Thought There Wouldn’t Be Any BCS Controversy

We all knew it was coming. After No. 1 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama 9-6 on Nov. 5, anyone who has ever watched college football should have been able to see that we would be getting a National Championship rematch, so long as LSU won the SEC Championship. And seaux the Tigers did, whomping the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs 42-10. I even got a kick out the ESPN scroll reading that LSU would “likely play in National Championship game.” Likely. Because Southern Miss’ win over Houston might have fried the computers.
So here we are, awaiting this rematch of the two SEC rivals. But wait a second… LSU wasn’t the only team that turned its opponent into the receiving end of a donkey show in a conference championship game. Oklahoma State spanked Oklahoma 44-10, so we were all like, “Well they should jump Alabama for No. 2, right?” Haha, you morons, of course not. OK St., despite finishing with a Big 12 championship and therefore a better record than Alabama, was still not good enough by the BCS computer’s standard to take the No. 2 spot. By a margin of .0086.
All right, everybody pick your side. Either you think that Alabama deserves a rematch with LSU because the Tide only lost by 3 points in such an amazing defensive game or you think that Oklahoma State is a conference champion and deserves to play for the title. Either you think that Alabama’s sole loss being to the No. 1 team in the country means more than OSU’s pathetic overtime loss to Iowa State or you think, So what, the Cowboys WON THEIR CONFERENCE. Draw your battle lines in the sand and prepare to argue via Facebook status updates and Twitter for the next month until LSU and Alabama play again.
For the record, I don’t think Alabama has any business playing in the BCS Title Game, but it’s not because the Tide didn’t win the SEC or anything like that. I just love seeing Alabama fans cry.
One more reason to hate the BCS.
So here’s what’s stupid: if you look at the BCS standings, the computers actually rank OKST ahead of Bama, and want to put them in the title game. But they can’t because of 32 points in the coaches’ poll and 69 points in the Harris poll. Or, in other words, we’re in for a shitstorm of BCS whinging about Alabama over Oklahoma State, when the computers agree with the whingers and the poll system disagrees. Brilliant.
Here’s my only argument against Alabama – if Alabama wins this “rematch” that they “deserve” – that just so happens to be the National Championship game – then does LSU deserve a rematch? Seems unfair to LSU, which won the SEC title, if the Tigers lose and they lose everything. Shouldn’t there be a third match if teams are being rewarded because they “deserve” things?
@burnsy +1. They had their shot. They lost. Rematches are for wimps who don’t want the real challenge. Just ask Floyd Mayweather.
@BB If Alabama is so good, maybe they should win their conferenence. Only conference champions should be in the title game. Better luck next year.
