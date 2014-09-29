The 10 Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 4 installment featuring J.J. Watt, strange touchdown celebrations and one very confused Michigan fan.

Lorezo Taliaferro did TWO PUMPS in front of the ref





J.J. Watt shows us the nae-nae





A fan gets the “Rock Bottom”





Antonio Brown TD celebration

The safety blooper to end all safety bloopers (via Sam Ikard)





The TD of the weekend (via packpride)