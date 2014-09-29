The 10 Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Senior Editor
09.29.14 8 Comments

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 4 installment featuring J.J. Watt, strange touchdown celebrations and one very confused Michigan fan.

Lorezo Taliaferro did TWO PUMPS in front of the ref


 

J.J. Watt shows us the nae-nae


 

A fan gets the “Rock Bottom”


 

Antonio Brown TD celebration

 

The safety blooper to end all safety bloopers (via Sam Ikard)


 

The TD of the weekend (via packpride)

Video: Watch this ridiculous individual play by NC State Qb Jacoby Brissett.

A post shared by Pack Pride (@packpride) on

