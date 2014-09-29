The 10 Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 4 installment featuring J.J. Watt, strange touchdown celebrations and one very confused Michigan fan.
Lorezo Taliaferro did TWO PUMPS in front of the ref
J.J. Watt shows us the nae-nae
A fan gets the “Rock Bottom”
Antonio Brown TD celebration
The safety blooper to end all safety bloopers (via Sam Ikard)
The TD of the weekend (via packpride)
I’d like to think the TCU ones said “Nicely done old chap” and they shook hands.
I was thinking “well done good sir” but yeah, that works too.
The TCU handshake celebration is pretty freakin’ tremendous.
I still can’t figure out what that Michigan fan is saying.
She got a box head.
I don’t think they know what they’re saying.
That TCU gif is the best thing I’ve seen all day.
That Jerry Jones Gif is the best gif