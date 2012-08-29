Before last season, I took my first shot at making a set of fantasy football guidelines – I hate calling them rankings, even though I technically ranked players – in which I offered my humble advice for the average football fan taking his first dip in the fake sports pool. The results were 6 readers who claimed they won their leagues drafting with just my guidelines, which is impressive because only 5 people typically read my posts, and I won one league, finished third in another and missed the playoffs in the third (it’s my auction league, so it really doesn’t count).
The point is, I trust my gut when it comes to fantasy football because I have faith in my common sense. Obviously, some of you have probably already drafted – I drafted 2 of my 5 leagues (ugh) this past Monday – but I believe that in this time of holdouts and no-shows it’s best to wait. If you share that philosophy, and your draft is still ahead of us – I still have 2 more (ugh) – then this is for you. If you have already drafted, then you can at least offer your insight into why I’m wrong. Lord knows you guys love doing that.
That said, I give you the first installment of the 2012 With Leather Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Knowing Your Quarterbacks.
Sorry, I know it’s terrible for me, but I’m taking a Lohan.
Josh “Gordon” Freeman or Matt Cassel Crashers?
If they’re on your roster, you just might SAVE them, dammit!
lol at my team, Carson Palmer isn’t even on there :(
I’ve got a Hudgens (Schaub) and a Gomez (RGIII) in one league, and a Gomez (RGIII again) and an unlisted (Fitzpatrick) in the other. Luckily, I have great WRs and RBs in both leagues.
This is timely analysis.
I look forward to the breakdown of our choices in the presidential election that you’ll do in mid-December.
I’ve still got two upcoming drafts, preseason is still ongoing, so I’m not sure what your issue is…
I’d take Eli over Newton and any other guy in the second sexiest bracket. He had almost 5k yards last year, never misses a game and the Giants’ running back situation hasn’t exactly improved.
I have a Hudgens (Romo). I’m hoping he outperforms this season, the same way I’m hoping that Hudgens will outperform in her upcoming role as a stripper. But, like Romo, I know she won’t live up to her potential and deliver the goods.
So are Palmer, Weeden, Tannehill, etc the androgynous lady-man Ken Shamrock punched?
So it’s Weeden, Palmer, Wilson, Tannehill, Fitzpatick, Gabbert, Bradford, and Skelton that are piles of barf. I can see that.
I got a huge Hudgens on my team. And just like Vanessa Hudgens gets fingered by Selena Gomez in her latest film, which will keep her relevant for at least 5 more years, I’m hoping Schaub gets metaphorically fingered by Johnson (in a good way) on the field, allowing me to attain fantasy football glory.
That is a terrible and hilarious analogy.
Your personal preferences are really evident in these rankings. There isn’t a single blonde in there.
This is really fun and I hope you have fun doing it.
Also for what it’s worth I thought the themes last year were very fun and I am hoping you do that again.
I’m assuming Russell Wilson = Chloe Moretz.. wait someone’s at my door.
Why hello there officer.
Was hoping the rookies were the Chloe Moretzs
shit should have read all the comments before stepping on Devil Dinosaur’s joke.
I copped Stafford at 9 (might have been a hair early but I was going into my pick wanting either Stafford or Megatron, Megatron went 8). Took Cutler suspiciously late for my backup. Sleeper though was Russell Wilson from Seattle. Next day he got named the teams starter. The kid looks good. Watch him blow up…