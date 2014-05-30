The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/29/14: Table for Six

#Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling
05.30.14 4 years ago 19 Comments
Hi friends, it’s time for the Impact Wrestletalk Rumble! But a few things first:

– Brandon and I went to an inordinate amount of wrestling shows in a ridiculously short period of time. There’s so much to recap that we had to split this week’s Mandible Claw Podcast in two. The first part, where we over ROH/NJPW and Beyond Wrestling is up for your listening pleasure, but be warned: the only thing that will get Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song out of your head is the impossible to destroy earworm that is Jushin Liger’s theme.

– Comment, share, like, tweet, and tumbl this report. Be a part of the conversation so it’s not just me shouting at my laptop about how nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. I promise it is not just me tweeting that nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.

This week on Impact: Nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling
TAGSangelina loveAUSTIN ARIESBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTbobby lashleybrambrittanyBULLY RAYcrazzy stevedavey richardsDIXIE CARTEREC3eddie edwardsERIC YOUNGETHAN CARTER IIIGUNNERIMPACT WRESTLINGJESSIE GODDERZKENNY KINGmadison rayneMAGNUSMIKE KNOXMR. ANDERSONMVPPRO WRESTLINGREBELROBBIE EROCKSTAR SPUDSAMOA JOEsamuel shawthe american wolvesthe best and worst of impactthe best and worst of impact wrestlingThe Best and Worst of TNA Impactthe bromansthe freakthe menageriethe wolvestigre unoTNA IMPACTVELVET SKYxema ion

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP