The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/29/14: Table for Six

– Brandon and I went to an inordinate amount of wrestling shows in a ridiculously short period of time. There’s so much to recap that we had to split this week’s Mandible Claw Podcast in two. The first part, where we over ROH/NJPW and Beyond Wrestling is up for your listening pleasure, but be warned: the only thing that will get Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song out of your head is the impossible to destroy earworm that is Jushin Liger’s theme.
– Comment, share, like, tweet, and tumbl this report. Be a part of the conversation so it’s not just me shouting at my laptop about how nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. I promise it is not just me tweeting that nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.
This week on Impact: Nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.
All I know is that Bram’s yelling would be acceptable if he was yelling his name over and over and his them music was the Inception theme song. BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHM. BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAHM.
That screencap of King, MVP and Lashley on page 4 makes them look like the family on a Tyler Perry sitcom
MVP: The hard working, successful father who’s all about the bling and the bid-ness
Lashley: The football playing jock son who’s the apple of his father’s eye, but dumb as hell
King: The 8th grade brainiac son (who in that scene apparently just got his nose bloodied by a school bully) who can’t get out of his older brother’s shadow
Someone just needs to go find Mama Benjamin and we got ourselves a pilot
+1
Bram + Impaler DDT finisher = Dracula theme. Waiting for false fang teeth next.
Is Teavana good? We just got one in my town’s mall.
Heck yes. Their fruity iced teas are really great, and you can use your existing Starbucks card to earn/redeem stars. Plus you can redeem for free loose tea as opposed to a drink or food. I am super into Teavana.
I’m… I’m thinking our Teavana might be different. It just looks like a place to buy tea leaves.
Oh yeah, Impact happened.
Explain to me why Willow and/ or Abyss are not part of the Menagerie. Bram, if you gave him a Khal Drogo or Ragnar from Vikings look I think his gimmick would work better. Brittany / Madison…no just no.
I’m personally giving a BEST to Bully’s spelling of “Lashly”. Him not being able to spell Bobby’s name correctly fits perfectly with Bully’s character. You always ask for consistency of character, so why are you worsting consistency of character?
I’m still Pro-Menagerie. They haven’t actually done anything of note, or even anything that made any sense at all, yet, but I’m a sucker for people on stilts and pretty ladies doing splits on ropes. You give me either one of those any you’ll likely win me over. You give me both and there’s no way I can resist.
I don’t have a problem with the Menagerie. I do think it hurts them that Taz can’t pronounce their name and he and Tenay do NOTHING to sell the gimmick or their story. Yelling “FREAK!” , making lewd comments about Rebel and telling me Crazzy Steve is crazy…ugh.
It’s a fun gimmick I just think TNA’s execution like so many other creative ideas they have is lacking.
Since people always say TNA rips off WWE storylines I would love from them do a blatant parody or ripoff of The Shield or Evolution like when ECW had the Blue World Order.
To be completely honest, though, Best of Super Juniors happened this weekend, which makes all other wrestling shows this weekend completely irrelevant. That includes Impact, Smackdown, and Payback. When Best of Super Juniors is on, nothing else matters, because Best of Super Juniors is the freakin’ best.
oh, man, I’d mark out so hard for Taichi or TAKA if they win! though I’m really just cheering Kenny Omega, KUSHIDA and Ricochet for the finals. but until then, I’m REALLY enjoying the young bucks in singles competition. (and am super sad we ain’t getting koslov/romero in NJPW as I heard we got it in PWG. (I didn’t see the last PWG yet.))
tournaments, man. tournaments and stuff where I can count results and expect possibilities and that sh*t are my favourite kind of concept in wrestling.
Yeah, tournaments are the best, especially Junior Heavyweight/Cruiserweight tournaments. Speaking of which, where the hell is mah X Cup, TNA? Gimme mah damn X Cup already!
Robbie E and Brooke Tessmacher are going to be on the Amazing Race. Those two are a couple? Wow, good for you bro.
the dude is even more legit hilarious in real life than he is purposfully stupidly hilarious in his character on screen. (and his physique ain’t nothing to make fun of, bro!) so, I could see why the moment I heard of it the first time.
That’s part of my frustration with TNA. They have people with genuine personality , humor and charisma that don’t seem to ever get the chance to show it on TNA IMPACT.
did you use to watch “The List, Bro”? t’was hilarious, bro!
I just have one thing to ask…
am I the only one ever that absolutely *loooves* Austin Aries’s stutter steps?! it is among my 3 favourite things about him (along with his corner dropkick and his suicide dive.) I think it allows him more control on his momentum and its direction that makes his running moves always look much more impactful than any other wrestler I know (except those that are 2 times aries’s size and do the same moves.)
I’ve been following “The Best and Worst Of’s” of Both WWE and TNA for almost two years, always wishing I could add my 2 cents, but just stayed out of it. As most covered things better than I ever could. But more and more My brain cries out to be heard…..so if you guys will please indulge the newbie SMARK, just a couple things to (sorry) “Pop My Heyman” here, and yes that was spelled that way on purpose.
I agree with you on most things D, though I always look for the silver lining in TNA, because TNA, y’know? That said;
1 the faux “lesbian angle”, I’ve watched wrestling for more than 30 years, and I know there were always “story line” hints at it, all the way back to the 60’s (just as with “gay” males ,Gorgous George anyone?) But I have to say that when Mickie James tried her best to make it look like she was trying to go down on Trish Stratus, on live television, and how far WWE let her go with it, Blew everything before it “out of the water” And I don’t think anything else came close to that moment after (if it happened on ECW, I probably missed it, as finding it on local TV was very hit or miss) But THAT moment was THEE moment, in my opinion.
2. What the hell are they doing with Knuxx? this guy never got to show what he can do since he came aboard TNA. Mike Knox is one of the legitimate BAD ASSES of Pro Wrestling, and from the Aces and Eights storyline to the present whatever you call that freak show, he has been able to show shit! Are TNA truly afraid to turn him loose or what?
And the copying back and forth, TNA copying WWE more than the other way around. Adam Rose’s menagrie vs. The Menagarie in TNA for example…..I don’t need to go on, anyone who watches knows what I’m talking about.
Probably should go unsaid, but I’ll say it anyway: This ain’t the Pro Wrestling I grew up loving. Maybe getting back to that in small ways could help BOTH companies.