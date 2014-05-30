The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 5/29/14: Table for Six

Hi friends, it’s time for the Impact Wrestletalk Rumble! But a few things first:

– Brandon and I went to an inordinate amount of wrestling shows in a ridiculously short period of time. There’s so much to recap that we had to split this week’s Mandible Claw Podcast in two. The first part, where we over ROH/NJPW and Beyond Wrestling is up for your listening pleasure, but be warned: the only thing that will get Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song out of your head is the impossible to destroy earworm that is Jushin Liger’s theme.

This week on Impact: Nothing makes sense and I miss Joseph Park.