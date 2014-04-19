The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 4/18/14: Tonight Your Luck Rans Out

#Best And Worst #Triple H #WWE
04.19.14 4 years ago 42 Comments
No! Paige! The eye makeup is a target! This is gonna get ugly.

Pre-show Notes:

Thanks for the extra shares last week guys! I put out the call, and you guys delivered beyond what I was expecting — now, how ’bout we make it a regular thing? Your support keeps those existential blues away when it’s 2:30 AM on a Friday night and I’m staring at a blank page trying to think of something funny to say about an R-Truth match.

– Follow WithLeather on Twitter and like it on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter too! If you like this review, I also write stuff every darn weekday for GammaSquad — we’re under “Geek & Sci-fi” on the navigation bar at the top of this page!

Okay, on we go…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Triple H#WWE
TAGS3MBAKSANAALBERTO DEL RIOALEXANDER RUSEVBad News BarrettBATISTABest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBIG EEMMAFANDANGOHORNSWOGGLELAYLAPAIGER-TRUTHSANTINOSHEAMUSSmackdownToritoTRIPLE HwrestlingWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP