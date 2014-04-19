The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 4/18/14: Tonight Your Luck Rans Out

No! Paige! The eye makeup is a target! This is gonna get ugly.
Pre-show Notes:
– Thanks for the extra shares last week guys! I put out the call, and you guys delivered beyond what I was expecting — now, how ’bout we make it a regular thing? Your support keeps those existential blues away when it’s 2:30 AM on a Friday night and I’m staring at a blank page trying to think of something funny to say about an R-Truth match.
– Follow WithLeather on Twitter and like it on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter too! If you like this review, I also write stuff every darn weekday for GammaSquad — we’re under “Geek & Sci-fi” on the navigation bar at the top of this page!
Okay, on we go…
The Aksana promo was so hilariously awkward. I want an Aksana promo on every show.
Dude, go back an watch (or rewatch) NXT Season 3. Aksana’s promos were golden magic (as was her hair) and one of the best parts. FINALLY, AKSANA HAS COME BACK TO ENTERTAINMENT NOSHBILL, TEN-E-C!
WHAT IS LLAMA
NXT season 3 is why I can never not love Aksana at least a little bit. Even in that long stretch, between her coming up to the main roster and kneeing a Funkadactyl in the eye socket, when she was just random background diva #3.
I’ve been driving the Aksana bandwagon since she shoot-annihilated Naomi’s eyehole so you motherfuckers hopping on better have tickets cuz you know that scene from Indy and The Last Crusade where the Nazi dude gets tossed off the zeppelin? THAT.
I’ve been pro-Aksa since she first appeared to porno sax. Porno sax is the quickest way to my heart.
“Porno sax is the quickest way to my heart.”
heart = boner
I wonder if the group hug was filmed for Total Divas, but it was such a genuine display if emotion they decided to display it and then realized it screws up Paige’s character. So they broke out the revisionist history pen. Either way Paige is on my TV so I’m happy.
It plays into Brandon’s idea that Paige is secretly a face who puts on ac act of a toughgirl heel. So, she has this genuine moment of feel-good emotion, but then realizes that everyone else was faking, so she tries to downplay/pervert her own feelings. You know, like the young girl she is (seriously, 21, wow (explains the duckface selfies)).
Another Best: Big E’s overacting when they have him say stupid things in interviews. I loved his in-bubble promo before his match. (And if you watch that horrible Toys R Us commercial with him and Sheamus, look at Big E’s overacting throughout it. It’s hilarious, especially his 3-Stooges “why you i oughta” face he gives Sheamus)
Also the usual. God I love Paige, JBL and Cole are too old (JBL: “What the hell is a pop, lock and drop it competition Maggle???”) and Lana man…Lana.
I’m gonna have to do a whole lot of disagreeing with the 5 count on ADR. Rules in wrestling have been ignored for too long and it takes away elements that they can tell stories with. ADR getting DQ’d was a shock to me and I loved it. Enforce the rules so the heels can break them!
Eh, it would be fine if they *were* telling a story with it, but it was just a lame “we don’t want to do a finish so uh, the ref is going to throw out the match for something that hasn’t ended a match in 20 years” thing.
It might of been shocking if it wasn’t Alberto Del Rio. Dude DQ’s himself with armbars all the time.
5 is also the limit, which is why you always see refs count to 4 and not get to 5. If he got to 5 he can disqualify him.
what does big E get from a DQ win?
why has everyone forgotten that ADR beat big E right before wrestlemania while building the battle royal?
are they continuing the story now that ADR got eliminated because of RVD only to keep big E busy?
Nate,
That was the fun of the 5 count DQ for me. We haven’t seen it in a very long time. Throwing out the rules and just doing random things until it is time to go home has chapped me for a long while. The last few podcasts I’ve listened to with old timers they’ve griped about this issue also.
Wouldn’t a WWE where rules are enforced be more fun? I think it is the core of why I like Alberto Del Rio so much. He revels in causing misery, he holds the arm bar well after he has won, and he is indignant when he gets caught and punished. That’s a good road map for being a loathed heel.
Im not as knowledgeable about wrestling as the rest of you but the five count dq didnt feel too planned. They went through the motions after the fact and Big E won after his finisher.
That was Skullcrusher Aksana’s best match mainly thanks to Paige selling the shit out of her offense. I demand Paige/Emma vs. Foxana.
I’d be pretty shocked if that match never happened in NXT, since Foxana spent a lot of time there.
That match would simply be killer. Fox is THE most underrated diva, Aksana can finally bring it in the ring if she doesn’t wrestle against a Rosa Mendes type or Naomi who can’t help leaping over people, Emma is really good and Paige is really good.
Hell make it a triple threat down the road with the suicide diving, yelling Bellas.
And I’d make sure to keep Natalya out of all of this.
I SHOULD BOOK THE DIVAS DIVISION.
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on “And I’d make sure to keep Natalya out of all of this.
I SHOULD BOOK THE DIVAS DIVISION.”
DEAL! *shakes hands*
Someone at creative only watched the first 10 minutes of the purple wedding and then saw all the attention it got on Twitter and decided it was all because of the little people … Thus- hornswaggle feud
Oh man, if Hornswoggle starts dropping bon mots left and right and slapping Randy Orton (Orton is the WWE equivalent of Joffrey, right?) I…I will be pretty happy.
A Tyrion gimmick would be sweet.
Orton IS the WWE equivalent of Joffrey.
Which hilariously makes Triple H Cersei (marrying into power) and Stephanie King Robert.
Bray Wyatt took months to recover from his Truth feud? I didn’t realize they had a feud.
He was one of the first, if not the first, guys Bray wrestled when he debuted. They had at least a few matches.
According to profightdb, Bray’s first feud was Kane, then he had a single match against Truth the Raw after Summerslam.
Truth was also the guy Wyatt beat down his second week, before and after his first in-ring promo.
“You… are not… the Truth we seek… Kane… Follow the Buzzards”
seriously one of the most entertaining smackdowns in a while and we didn’t even have the shield, the wyatts, bryan or cesaro.
I wish they’d do this more often- keeping the bigger names exlusive to RAW as a signal of them being special and pushed, while using smackdown to showcase the ones that need to get over better and also to have fun with the entertaining acts in it. with one special appearance from the big names to create a really good match once a month, too. like in the smackdown vs RAW days!
Wow, Aksana went from having the worst elbow ever to a really freaking nice one,
Going to admit I watched the Rusev/ Truth bullshit multiple times just to stare at Lana. Hot damn.
No shame in that. I’m in a panic wondering where I’m going to see Summer on my tv now that her Fandango connection has been severed. I’m not too sure how they’re going to write her into the big two shows which means they probably just won’t.
dat lana tho
Summer’s off filming the Marine 4. Hopefully she’ll be back in the mix once that’s over.
M4rine.
I just read Lana’s Wikipedia and it was well worth my time.
I only saw the WWE channel snippets of this show, but i thought it was great!
Heelswaggle is the best use of the guy yet.
I think that may be only the second time Sheamus’ been pinned clean since turning face. The first time being against Big Show in that surprisingly awesome match at Hell in a Cell or whatever.
He was small packaged by Bryan the RAW before MITB’13 and Del Rio the RAW afterwards, but finisher pins, yeah just Show and Batista. Hate it or Really Hate it, Batista matters.
Ballerina punch forever!: [youtu.be]
I have to go full Seinfeld and ask who are these people that think R-Truth is a good wrestler? I was not aware this was a commonly held belief by anyone.
I faded in and out of Smackdown so bare with me.
HHH promo was strong he continues his roll
–I like 5-count ending if Del-Rio leaves the hold on.
-Paige/Askana was good because of Paige’s making her offense look like gold. In return Askana didn’t break her orbital bone.
Torito/Hornswaggle was fun.
-Every time I see Lana, I think ZZ Top and their great, but cheesy 80’s era.
-R-Truth is becoming the black Brooklyn Brawler
-Poor Sheamus. IF this was the 80’s he would probably be in the Brutus Bootyman Zodiac Disciple Beffcake’s position because Hogan would make sure a guy over his look, ability and promo ability would be on his side or be in the spot he’s in today which is limbo land. Good match. Batista needed that clean pin.