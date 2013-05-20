The Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules 2013 By Dan “Soupy” Campbell

Pre-show notes:
– Brandon here. For the second time, we’re lucky enough to have Dan “Soupy” Campbell of The Wonder Years fill in on a Best And Worst Of WWE PPV report. Show him all the love you can, or next time I’ll get one of those guys that calls me an elitist on Twitter to sub for me. It’ll be nothing but blank pages, but hey, at least it’ll all be on the same page, am I right.
– Listen to him on the next page when he tells you to buy their new album. Destiny hasn’t stopped playing it since it came out. It’s good stuff. (Also, consider it extra pre-show notes.)
That Shield photo has the potential to be one of the greatest pro wrestling photos of all-time. I really can’t get over how 95% of RAW is crap, but the 5% that The Shield gets involved with every week is pure gold.
I think the voice over in the intro was a female voice. But you’re right, when we’re used to Big Voiced Guy, the different voice stuck out like a sore thumb.
Things I hope happen tonight:
-The Shield open the show by driving a military hummer to the ring and talking for 5 minutes about how and why “justice” has been served now that they are all champs. Big Show and Mark Henry interrupt them, appearing from out of the crowd to ambush them.
-Jack Swagger gets “YOU HURT ZIGGLER” chants. Daniel Bryan whips the shit out of him for hurting one of the most talented workers in the company and announces that he wants his WHC back. Del Rio/Bryan/Ziggy feud begins with Bryan and Del Rio.
-Ryback does the “I KILLED JOHN CENA, I DESERVE TO BE CHAMPION” thing before Brock Lesnar interjects himself into the WWE title picture since he’s already beaten Cena and just beat the COO of the company. RyBork have a month of sick ass matches. OK, I’m getting ahead of myself.
-Someone with some heat takes the IC title from Barrett now that the US title is (indefinitely) relevant again. Or at least starts feuding with him. Swagger and Coulter could make Barrett’s character interesting again.
Things I expect to happen tonight:
-Cena shows up in a neckbrace to show Ryback he’s “still standing” or something and vows “payback at Payback!!!”
-Randy Orton pins Antonio Cesaro
-Sheamus pins Antonio Cesaro
-HHH pins Antonio Cesaro
-Vince/Shane/Stephanie win handicap match v. Cesaro via triple pin
WWE doesn’t know how to end feuds anymore. Expect 2/3 of the programs from Extreme Rules to continue to the next PPV.
I disliked A LOT about the strap match (especially the fact that Sheamus won), but the first thing I noticed was that the strap was too damn long. The announce team made a point of how hard it would be for Sheamus to drag Henry around the ring; but the strap was so long that he didn’t *have* to drag Henry at all. With Henry in the middle of the ring, Sheamus could casually walk to all four corners.
I know that’s a pretty small thing, but small things like that can be enough to damage that whole ‘suspension of disbelief’ thing.
My immediate thought as the match began, and for the remainder of the match as well. Way too long, that strap was.
I am sitting on my fat ass and eating flaming hot Cheetos whilst reading this.
Taking a break from WoW?
If WWE didn’t think Cesaro is “boring” then I would say he was about to enter a terrific feud with Dean Ambrose leading up to Payback.
I can only hope that there are some, if not many, people in the WWE who truly are as confused and irritated as we are by how those with clout are designating Cesaro as the resident Barry Horowitz (not that there’s anything wrong with him).
Although I’d be remiss if I didn’t guess that those with clout are also the ones who laugh uproariously when someone says a dick/midget joke.
I can’t figure out how WWE was apparently invested enough in Cesaro to give him his own T-shirt, and THEN he started yodelling and losing all the time. Is it possible that they were taking a chance on him, he sold zero shirts, and then they decided he wasn’t ‘over’ enough to bother with?
I still feel bad Wade Barrett put on his wrestling gear for the pre show then had to change back without having a match.
It’s a shame he didn’t wear his fancy jacket when he gussied things up later in the broadcast.
Didn’t he only change tops because Titus ribbed the shit out of him for it?
“Did Randy hit an RKO to get the home-town win after a hanging DDT? Weird.”
No. No he didn’t, actually.
I had negative interest in that match too but it actually ended up being way more fun than it had any right to be, and Big Show basically no-selling two RKOs and losing on a goddamn PUNT was pretty great.
I agree, too !
I love that the best defense against “Trouble In Paradise” is taking two steps back.
LOGIC.
Too bad I didn’t finish reading the post first. Goodbye, original thought. :)
I appreciate all the worsts you gave to them not following the rules of the matches they were running. It’s really hard to get invested in something that’s so obviously been tossed off without anybody thinking about it for five seconds and correcting the obvious and easily-corrected flaws. And that makes it hard to get excited next time they announce a fancy match stipulation. It’s a bummer.
Bravo on your top 10 gif, Lester. I laughed and then cried. Come back, Bateman! :'(
Thanks, Alex! We miss you in the Open Thread!
I had so much going on during the weekend, I didn’t get home until after Extreme Rules had ended, which stinks ’cause that Shield Badge is pretty sweet.
Extreme Rules: Our rules are so extreme, they make zero sense!
Great job, Soupy. This B&W was mmm-mmm good. (pretend you’ve never heard that joke before).
I wonder if Case IH Rocky made the combine thresher (or whatever it was) that Brock tricked Dana White into buying him in order to coach TUF. Which turned out to cost somewhere in the six digits. Pretty sneaky, Bork.
Great B/W, the only minor squabble I have is I didn’t like Hunter’s ambush since if he’s such a badass asskicker, he should have just met Lesnar in the middle of his office like a REAL MAN and not pulled a BITCH MOVE, RARGH!
I am getting extremely sick of supposed heroes sneak attacking people and being the first to initiate violence (Boo Kaitlyn for doing both those things). The main event made me see an injured underdog battle through the cruel man who attacks you from behind and tries to cripple your leg, in order to come out on top over the evil Triple H. Still have no clue as to the point of this rivalry, but hopefully it’s over.
On Amrose’s finger guns fatality taunt: WWE isn’t going to let him do that when he’s running around in a flack jacket on national television. It’s cool to let him do it in front of a few hundred people in a confined market, but once you put him on the flagship show it’s impossible to let him pretend to shoot people. And you don’t want people pointing at the knee trembler and screaming that he’s stealing it from Regal while you’re trying to build him as his own character. That said, it does make me wonder why he took D-Bates’s finish.
I agree that it’s all awesome, but business gets in the way.
Agree about the taunt, but not the move – I think the knee trembler (like Orton’s punt) is something they’d let happen in “Extreme” circumstances like last night, but not as a regular move, particularly on free TV. Probably got something to do with that whole “multiple concussions may or may not have had something to do with one of our employees killing his family and then himself” thing.
Because D-Bates was only doing it in front of a few hundred people in a confined market (And now not even that :( )
Agreed on both counts. I do care about the safety of the people whom I watch pummel themselves needlessly for my entertainment, but I also care about wrestling that looks like it’s actually painful. It’s a blurry line.
Great write-up, thanks.
I hope Rollins, and the others, know how much people love them. I’ve been watching wrestling for over 20 years and can’t remember the last time I was as happy to see someone win as I was last night. I keep waiting for WWE to fuck it up with them, but it has yet to happen.
also, their theme music is the BEST since stone cold’s !
their outfits are the BEST since the undertaker’s !!
and their entrance is the BEST since … I don’t know .. no one has ever had a better full-time entrance in my shitty memory ! it’s the best EVER (?) !!! (especially with the helicopter)
Great write-up, Soupy. Always enjoy your guest spots.
Although, I have to question you popping in a Great Famine joke when you’re calling over here with the band next week…
TOO SOON!
I wish I could get through one fucking wrestling article without you guys harping about homophobia sexism racism etc. like you’re Rosa fucking Parks. I get it, it’s a social issue, but to pretend you’re doing shit by pointing it out in wrestling is as pointless and redundant as…being in a pop punk band in 2013.
Discussing important social issues is never pointless, my friend.
The enemies of progress are as likely to be found embedded in pop culture minutia as much as they are in the hands of reactionary lawmakers and politicians. They need to be addressed and criticized any time they pop up. It’s the general apathy and acceptance of those problems as “normal” that allows stagnation to remain unabated. Whether in pro wrestling or sitcoms, or in local town halls or D.C., they need to be addressed.
Ain’t that the internet age for ya… “It’s a real problem that needs fixing…i’m going to snarkily point it out on my blog.” And so much of it is nitpicking strict word definition. When Trips called Brock a bitch, was he literally calling him a woman and therefore inferior, or was he calling him cowardly? You know, words having dual meanings, even if they’re both negative. When Punk called the fauxhawk guy a homo, did he mean he enjoys the genital of men over women…or was he calling him weak and beneath him? You want to do some good? Picket companies that pay women less, call out a guy demeaning a woman in public. Don’t sit at your laptop and nitpick a sixty year old man ogling a half naked woman as sexist cause it makes you feel like a moral crusader.
I sense in you someone who likes to say, “I’m not racist, but…”
The dual meanings argument is silly for a few reasons, one of which you’ve already pointed out: “…even if they’re both negative.” You seem to lack any awareness (whether willful or not) of how “both” negative meanings are directly related to one another; one acting as a continuation of the bigoted line of reasoning of the other. Calling someone gay because you perceive them as “weak and beneath” yourself is equal to claiming gay people are weak and beneath you. The connection isn’t flimsy; it’s rooted in historical bigotry. To ignore that is as asinine as claiming the criticism of said ignorance as “nitpicking.” You can claim that words change over time, but the amount of time it took the word “fuck,” for example, to mean something other than what it means today spans over many centuries and various ancient cultures. Hell, the word itself wasn’t “fuck” back then, and wouldn’t be until at least 1775 (as “fucke”). So if you’re going to claim that “fag” means something different now than what it meant oh, I don’t know, 20 years ago? 40? Then you’re a Grade-A moron not worthy of prestigious and mildly-accredited Bovine University.
Besides, where does the slope end from nitpicking to active protest? One begets another; just because someone is writing about it on the internet doesn’t mean jack about what others are doing in their own free time through their own volition with the matters at hand. The sphere of influence that hatred and bigotry have is seen in many forms of entertainment as well as politics. It’s deeply entrenched. If you deny that, you’re denying reality.
I don’t think those who criticize pro wrestling’s penchant for the exploitation of ignorant worldviews view themselves as crusaders, but rather as pissed off fans who love something many don’t understand, but understand why many view it as the entertainment of ignorant, lowbrow philistines. They want change, and talking about it is a good place to start.
Perhaps the so-called “internet age” would serve you well, if you weren’t already using it to spout your counter-attacks on a blog which as made itself clear from the get-go that it will not stop its criticism at just “why aren’t they pushing -wrestler-?!!” So in that regard, I have no idea what the hell you’re complaining about.
To that I say, “Fair enough.” It’s just every single article has to have something about it. And while this may have been the wrong article to point it out on (as it was merely an aside and not the soliloquies Brandon goes off on), it seems more like a pet peeve that’s intentionally being rooted out in every single article. Particularly in Brandon’s case, I just listened to a podcast he did the other day where like thirty minutes was spent on homophobia and sexism, and then they start making fun of JBL for being an alcoholic? My annoyance is less at the claim than the claimer. I’m not trying to be a troll just pissing in every direction, but I like the articles on here for their humor, and every single fucking time, like an anvil in a Warner Bros. cartoon, here comes the sexism accusation falling out of the sky because Nattie Neidhart hasn’t beat HHH clean yet. I agree, a lot of the slut shaming of AJ was pretty blatant, but this trend between Brandon and other bloggers in the same circle seems more and more like they’re turning the spotlight on them and how great they are for not laying down for sexism.
Also, as far as the words and meanings…sorry, but I consider intent behind words. Yes, some words carry a lot of load and only mean one thing…but if I hear a guy call his friend a fag in a joking manner, I’m not gonna get all riled up defending the rights of a person that isn’t present and wouldn’t be directed at him in the first place. Why is it in all these social politeness upheavals it’s always chubby white people screaming the loudest on behalf of everyone else?
Since getting back into wrestling a year ago I think this has been the pay per view I’ve enjoyed the most, I liked all the matches except for the strap match, which was both confusing and had the wrong guy win. But both Jericho’s and Big Show’s matches were surprisingly entertaining, Brock won, and Cena didn’t win. I really hope super genius Ryback turns up on Raw to point out how Cena was totally down for more than ten seconds and he should be champ buy now.
then, they will tell ryback that he also was on the ground for more than 10 seconds (even though HE was the one that hit the move and shouldn’t have even been on the ground after they went to the back, but instead should have been showed standing up slowly and selling the beating he got before that move while the ref counts cena out and gives us a NEW and SURPRISING and LOGICAL and GREAT wwe champion that also has a backstory with D-Bry and can face him to hand him over the wwe title at summerslam .. AND also that would make cena saying that he wants “payback at PAYBACK !” logical and true, unlike what’s happening now where he kept the title yet he still wants payback ?! what, can’t anyone normal and not-named-the-rock get the upper-hand on you for just ONE F*CKING NIGHT ?!!!)
I hope it’s okay that I did things backwards and listened to The Greatest Generation on loop for a week and THEN enjoyed the Best and Worst. And then continued listening to the album, because holy shit, Soupy. When your favorite band puts out an album, expectations are automatically high, and most bands don’t exceed those expectations. You’re nailed it three times in a row for me. Congratulations on the record, and thanks for an excellent guest report and for the message in the liner notes (which you never disappoint with, either.)
“Also, what is Teddy Long doing here?”
This should be included in the B and/or W of any scene in which Teddy Long appears. Just slap it on there at the end and the B and/or W is as good as done.
Thumbs up to you for the recap, Soupy. Very nice.
A thousand +1s (+1000?) to that Bateman/Curtis/Chickbusters .gif. Hoooooly shit.
Oi, there’ll be no living with the blog now that the Shield is over…
My first time in the Top Ten!
Great write up. the only thing I’d me is that the Orton/Show match was actually pretty good, but I get that it’s hard to concentrate when they’re part of a feud that’s been less interesting than new Doctor Who.
Sweet! Top 10! I will now Fandango myself out
What I think should happen with The Shield. They should just go after every belt and by Survivor Series they should have them all. Minus the Divas belt because that belt doesn’t really count or matter. Can you imagine The Shield with the WWE championship,World Heavyweight Championship, IC belt, US belt, AND the Tag Team belt? That would be amazing. BTW Fuck you Lawler for saying this was the most extreme Extreme Rules. No really It wasn’t
totally agreed ! especially about lawler, too >:(
It’s the ref’s decision whether a competitor loses momentum, fair enough, but I agree om the starp being too long. (But good idea to use lights at the ringposts, unlike the last strapmatch I remember in WWE. JTG winning against Shad Gaspard in the break up of Cryme Tyme.)
Chioda probably ruled that Colter tried to cheat, not actually throw in the towel on behalf of Swagger, and thus restarted (it had worked better had the ejected Colter from ringside). As for a thrown towel ending the match, that is basic knowledge in “fighting sports”. Didn’t Bob Backlund lose his WWF-championship in 1983 to the Iron Sheik due to his manager Arnold Skaaland throwing in the towel when Sheik had Backlund in a camel clutch?
Ryback and Cena were both down and did not get to their feet within 10 seconds when approached by the referee, he doesn’t actually have to call out the numbers. (For that matter a referee can rule a no contest if one or both contestants is deemed to be unable to continue due to injury or risk of injury. E.g profuse bleeding, possible concussion etc.)
HHH obviously worked as the heel tonight, which is okay as he does that better than pretending to be a face.
even though RYBACK was the one that hit the move and shouldn’t have even been on the ground after they went to the back, but instead should have been showed standing up slowly and selling the beating he got before that move while the ref counts cena out and gives us a NEW and SURPRISING and LOGICAL and GREAT wwe champion that also has a backstory with D-Bry and can face him to hand him over the wwe title at summerslam .. AND also that would make cena saying that he wants “payback at PAYBACK !” logical and true, unlike what’s happening now where he kept the title yet he still wants payback ?! what, can’t anyone normal and not-named-the-rock get the upper-hand on you for just ONE F*CKING NIGHT ?!!!
but still, you trying to justify the f*cked up rules to this EXTREEEEEEEEME rules ppv matches isn’t working for me …
“It’s the ref’s decision whether a competitor loses momentum” are you serious, bro ?! that’s not a fair rule for both competitators !!
“As for a thrown towel ending the match, that is basic knowledge in “fighting sports”” you kidding, right ?!?!?!?! you’re talking about something that hasn’t been done for at least 15 years now ! and you see how most of the fans today are young, too … AND Lilian made it clear that the only way to end the “I quit” match is by saying “I QUIT !” into the mic !!!
and just as cleared in the article, “the official decides not to count because people seem seriously injured in a match where the point is to injure someone so badly that they can’t stand up ?!”
Relax, themosayat. It’s sketchy and came off clumsily, but there was at least precedent for the rule-fudging nonsense, even if they shouldn’t have done most of it.
The Best of The Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules 2013 By Dan “Soupy” Campbell:
“Soon, they’re going to start calling it the potato famine when he puts someone in a headlock”
Well done!
