The Best And Worst Of WWE Extreme Rules 2013 By Dan “Soupy” Campbell

#Triple H #Brock Lesnar #John Cena
05.20.13 5 years ago 58 Comments

Pre-show notes:

– Brandon here. For the second time, we’re lucky enough to have Dan “Soupy” Campbell of The Wonder Years fill in on a Best And Worst Of WWE PPV report. Show him all the love you can, or next time I’ll get one of those guys that calls me an elitist on Twitter to sub for me. It’ll be nothing but blank pages, but hey, at least it’ll all be on the same page, am I right.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook. Follow Soupy here, The Wonder Years here and like them on Facebook here.

– Listen to him on the next page when he tells you to buy their new album. Destiny hasn’t stopped playing it since it came out. It’s good stuff. (Also, consider it extra pre-show notes.)

Click through to enjoy the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#Brock Lesnar#John Cena
TAGSAJ LEEALBERTO DEL RIOBEST AND WORST OF EXTREME RULESBIG SHOWBROCK LESNARCHRIS JERICHODAN CAMPBELLDaniel BryanFANDANGOJACK SWAGGERJERRY LAWLERJohn CenaKAITLYNKANEKOFI KINGSTONMARK HENRYRANDY ORTONRICARDO RODRIGUEZRYBACKSHEAMUSSOUPYTHE SHIELDTHE WONDER YEARSTRIPLE HWWE EXTREME RULESWWE EXTREME RULES 2013ZEB COLTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP