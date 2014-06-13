The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/12/14: He Touched My Bum

Pre-show notes:
Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 12, 2014.
I didn’t really love how Zayn acted like a tiny bit of a dick during the unmasking bit, making fun of Bo and leading the goodbye chants. It was FUNNY, and not bad on its own, but I hope it does lead into any “standard RAW good guy” situations down the line
does not*
I agree, but I didn’t mind it because of the history between Bo & Zayn. If Sami is going to be a dick to anyone, it’s going to be Bo.
“If Sami is going to be a dick to anyone, it’s going to be Bo…or Corey Graves, deservedly so.”
FTFY.
Bo made some effort. He got new trunks that don’t say “Bo-Lieve” on the back.
Also, Sami Zayn’s ska gimmick speaks to me, though he needs to wear more diverse ska shirts. The only one I remember off hand is Operation Ivy.
I thought it would have been funnier if he had just put duct tape over the letters.
Wow, you’re right. That would have been amazing.
Agreed about the commentators. Rich Brennan is continuing to be Michael Cole-lite (which is fine) but wtf is up with Riley and Renee? Renee should stop talking about gender. Not too long ago she was doing the “women can’t control their emotions and make bad friends!” but tonight she was talking about Natalya and going off on a tangent of “women are the dominant species! Men can stay at home and do whatever it is you guys do all day”. Just…. stop.
Riley’s a bit too obvious of a heel commentator but it works fine when he just gets shut down by someone like Regal or Jason Albert. Renee seems to get flustered when he says something illogical and might as well serve comebacks like “well maybe YOU won’t be here next week!”
My favorite announce team is Byron, Tom, & Regal. I just think that the three of them work so well together. Albert is good and I love Renee only when she’s with Regal, but those 3 guys are the best announce team WWE has.
Needed more Riley hate. He has had some pretty rough outings on commentary and preshows but he was absolutely insufferable last night. Every single segment he managed to say at least one stupidly offensive thing that made me want to mute the sound.
and honestly, as much as I hated a lot of what Riley said on this episode (like most other episodes), he triggered an even WORSE response from Renee every single time. I don’t know if I should blame her, or him…
I am so unbelievably excited for Simon Gotch, I can’t even articulate it. My husband had told me about him a few days ago, and when he showed up I’m pretty sure I squealed. It’s like NXT is directly appealing to me personally.
Bo Dallas’s exit was the most delightful thing I’ve seen in a long time. “YOU’RE KIDNAPPING ME!”
This week’s episode was great. I loved the Mr. NXT stuff, and I really liked that they’re embracing the continuity of Bo & Zayn. Bo is the only person that I can believe Sami Zayn would be a dick to, because of their history and Bo repeatedly screwing Zayn out of the NXT Title. The opening 6 woman tag was awesome, and I like the title match just fine but I am just not a Tyson Kidd fan. I think Neville/Gabriel was way better.
Oh. Dear. God. The ENTIRE Mr. NXT thing had me cracking up. I think I missed huge portions of the match because I was laughing too hard, and the aftermath of the whole thing…seriously, so amazing!
I am still loving Bayley more than I’ve loved any wrestler ever, and I am DREADING JBL screaming “SHE’S GOT A BIG BUTT SHE SHOULD TWERK, MAGULL” when she makes the jump. She even started dancing with the Tube Men. Is there anything to not like about Bayley?
Also, maybe it’s just me, but I really liked Natalya as the valet in that match, and this is from a guy who thinks she is/was total trash. She got a little melodramatic, but she was into the match, showed concern for Tyson, and actually acted like a good guy character would at the end of the match. It was just good stuff. Or maybe I’m just thinking with the wrong body part, because she was KILLING IT in that dress. Seriously, Tyson, how are you having romance problems?
Great episode last night! I know after Arrival that NXT was having some issues with their episodes being underwhelming, but so far so good with the Post Takeover shows!
Brandon kinda mentioned it in passing, but I honestly think that Tyson has romance problems because Natalya is basically his sister.
I suppose that makes sense, given that they’ve known each other for as long as they did before Tyson decided to put a ring on it.
Also of note, Alexa Bliss is living in some weird world:
Sasha: Umm, what are you doing getting your stuff? You can’t be here!
Alexa: Wanna have a match
Sasha: …what?
Alexa: COOL OK BYE
The only way that would’ve been better is if she disappeared in a puff of pixie dust.
Bo Dallas got security called on him by some guy who skanks or whatever.
Bo Dallas is basically me in college whenever I’d lose my keys and have to sneak into my apartment through the window.
+1
2 things about the Neville\Kidd match:
1: At point Alex Riley talks about “Tyson career’s Kidd” LOL Alex “Words is Hard ‘n Shit” Riley
2: Neville hits The Red Arrow so hard he bounces a couple of feet and in MID-AIR flips his body around AND grabs Kidd’s leg so that when he lands he is in perfect pinning position. Jesus Christ, I have never seen it’s like in my life.
Plus Bayley hugs, weird friendly strongmen, somebody touching Bo’s bum* and Dancing Sami Zayn** all on this weeks almost unbearably adorable episode of NXT!
*(Is bum a common term in the U.S.? For some reason as a Canadian, I tend to think of it as a British Commonwealth expression)
**(Shut up, I like that his new theme music gives him a chance to express his love of punk and ska, as well as providing a way to tweak the “Olé!” chants into something less likely to confuse the mouth breathers on RAW)
Oh god, that Red Arrow was beautiful. I’m always a sucker for when a guy is immediately put into a pinning position after his finishing move. But the way he just bounced off Kidd when he hit him, hnng.
In America, “bum” is often the funny/childish euphemism for butt, appropriate for Bo Dallas’ “Excuse my language, but you all STINK!”
Oh, I’m well aware of the usage of “Bum” as the kid friendly “Ass”, I just don’t really recall hearing it used that way by Americans that often. Even on kids shows now they’re more likely to use “Butt”. Which tells you something important about Bo Dallas, I think: he makes little kid’s programming seem edgy.
I absolutely loved that Red Arrow. Normally he hits it and I don’t care because I’ve seen him hit once and its just like every other time, whatever. But that bounce and then twisting into the cover was a nice touch. Hope he can bring that out more often, as the bounce is more impressive than the move itself.
I can’t even imagine how bad it’ll be when they call Bayley up to the main roster.
Aren’t they just going to make her a female Eugene?
I can already picture the announce crew laughing and basically calling her a retard without actually saying the word.
We’ve seen the first waves of NXT alumni struggle with getting proven awesome gimmicks over on Raw and Smackdown because unlike NXT, they just get plonked out there with no build up, no explanation and no history, and are expected to just make a very different kind of audience accept them instantly. Combine that with an announce team that appears to be actively in business to put themselves over at the expense of literally every other goddamn thing on the show, and frankly I think I wouldn’t mind if it takes them a really long time to bring up someone as special (and thus easily ruined) as Bayley.
If HHH really is as committed to NXT as it seems, with time Raw audiences could become conditioned to expect something different (and honestly, better) than what they pop for currently. But the first couple of generations are going to be the ones who end up having to take it on the chin and hope for the best. It REALLY sucks, but it looks like it’s the only way, for now at least.
Is it me or does Simon Gotch look like Jeffrey Dean Morgan?
[www.imdb.com]
About as much as Aiden English looks like Mini Cesaro (really, normal sized Cesaro) in that picture.
Specifically in the screenshot Brandon posted in the column, he reminds me of Eddie Guerrero.
What @Lulzovich said. Seriously freaked my badly sleep-deprived brain out for a minute.
Good to see Bayley getting the glory and Paige just being there to make up the numbers as she was just having fun ,while Emma was back to her bad ass no Cobra self .
Whenever JBL smiles I get creeped out and want to call child protection.
DON’T TASE ME BO
Next week, Bo takes a page out of The Janitor’s book and pretends to be his twin brother.
+1 for Scrubs references.
Vaudevillians! *clap clap clap clap*
That was the best blockbuster bump I’ve ever seen.
seconded. an awesome moment lost in many others.
Not that I don’t love the Artiste gimmick ( and I LOVE the Artiste gimmick) but I almost wish that English would go back to his own strongman gimmick to team with Gotch.
Never the less, I’m super pumped for the Vaudevillians.
What a surprise, the Wrestling Hipster hates ska. We all have a checkered past, dude! Embrace it like you embraced Reel Big Fish in 1997. Hayley Williams skanks onstage too.
Also, the Red Arrow-bounce-into-pinning-position was UNBELIEVABLE. I marked out.
Everything Bo did reminded me very much of WCW Jericho, which was my favorite character in wrestling history. Getting loaded by rent-a-cops into a golf cart? I could absolutely see that on Nitro.
So, yeah, more of that please.
“WOW WE’VE NEVER SEEN THIS GUY BEFORE AND I DEFINITELY DON’T WANT HIS COCK IN MY MOUTH.”
-This is what I think Interspecies Wrestling commentary could sound like if those idiots actually had the same sense of irony as the wrestlers do.
I wish Raw could be like NXT
Another strong episode. It makes me sad to see what Paige and Emma are like on NXT, and just see how different they are on Raw. I agree with HHH that what works for a few hundred people won’t always work for a large crowd. However, if you tweak the gimmick too much, it’s not really fair to say these recent NXT wrestlers are failing because they just don’t work with a large audience. It’s a different character.
Also, Alex Riley is the worst for explaining to everyone that he’s not gay.
Paige is only different in that she isn’t allowed time to show what she can do and really make an impression when the audience might care.
“Let’s throw Paige out between Cena literally burying Bray with a trunk and The Shield/Evolution rematch when everyone needs to piss.”
“Sure, Vince, whatever.”
Renee Young is worse on commentary than Mike Adamle.
It pisses me off that there’s reports out that Vince has soured on Paige already. She’s absolutely amazing but she can’t help it that her Raw script reads as “Come out, get hit, lay in a sleeper hold for 2 minutes, get up, 3 clotheslines, scream, finisher, leave ring”
Yeah, I hear ya. I got so excited for initial reports of “they’re gonna go slow with her so the audience likes her” and then I remembered that translates to “throw heel Divas at her for no reason until AJ gets back from CM Punk land”
And speaking of that, I kinda want Punk to find that mask he wore in the S.E.S. and come back as Mr. RAW.
I made this after last week’s NXT, and thought it was especially relevant this week: [37.media.tumblr.com]
HOLY MOLLY, THIS FRIGGIN’ RULES!!!!!
@themosayat Hey thanks! Bayley even retweeted it and posted it on Instagram, and Paige tweeted it (though not crediting me :( )
I didn’t mind Renee as much this week. Her one big crazy “rant” abwas in response to Alex Riley saying that Tyson Kidd feels emasculated because Natalya is more famous than him, and since I was pretty much screaming “SHUT UP ALEX RILEY” already it didn’t bother me. She was also a lot better on the “women are crazy, yo” talking points during the Diva’s match.
Alex Riley, though? I have to drink heavily when he’s on commentary just to get through it. Screw that guy.
Bo Dallas is so good that this week he made just being on NXT seem more important than the WWE Championship belt. I would’ve loved it if he capped off his tirade with “Don’t make me go to Smackdown! Please don’t make me go to Smackdown!”
Speaking of his tirade, it was the funniest thing I’ve seen in god knows how long. Every time I thought he’d peaked Bo would come out with an even funnier line. I loved how he escalated it from kidnapping to bum touching and then paused to point out a Bo-liever in the audience before going back to ranting.
And has the WWE ever been more post-modern than having Sami Zayn wrestling a white guy pretending to be a mexican luchador?
YOU CANT SIT WITH US.
THUS, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS WERE BORN!
They should hire someone to be their Professor Utonium.
@Pedro Benoliel
Damien Sandow = Professor Utonium
Paige = Buttercup
Bayley = Bubbles
Emma = Blossom
Emma is Bubbles because she plays with them. As for Professor Utonium, I was thinking maybe Santino, although that would make things eeeextra-creepy. Sooo maybe repackage Zack Ryder?
Regal or Dusty.
I feel a bit dum for not realizing/remembering that Bo views himself as a returning hero in the mask. I just thought “I don’t remember a heel doing this mask gimmick very often”.
Alex Riley believed that the term “skanking” had never been used before, and then after that he believed that he was the first person to ever make the “skanking/skank = slutty girl” joke. A-Ry invented humor!
NXT: proving me wrong once again, and comforting me with that the show won’t be way less entertaining after Bo Dallas’s farewell, BY GIVING ME ANOTHER MAGICAL BO DALLAS SEGMENT! hysterical as usual. Bo Dallas keeps his strong case on why he’s my favourite WWE superstar today.
also, I honestly didn’t really like the 6-women divas tag match as much as everybody else seems to have did (aside from Summer Rae’s asshole tag team partner but super awesome heel moment while taking a selfie with a fan, and that Bayley rolled up Charlotte (which is the only time I won’t hate a divas match ending in a roll-up) because that hints at Bayley going after the belt next!)