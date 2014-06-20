The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/19/14: The NXT Follies Of 1936

Pre-show notes:
I think that Kalisto match was more to elevate him then it was anything else, try to give some semblance of what he might be able to do with a contender.
I basically jumped for joy at the Vaudevillains, I’ve been ready for more focus on English and I’m now super pumped for another tag team, let alone one that’s as much fun as this.
so is it weird that i have had word for word that same conversation about olive garden? more then once
No, I think that just makes you human.
I love the Vaudevillians!
Next Tag Team World Champs!
I kind of liked the Kalisto/Breeze match in that it seemed like Breeze was just trying to keep Kalisto on the mat to limit all his crazy shit until the inevitable moment when Kalisto launched himself vertically into a Beauty Shot. Like he was actually trying to win the match the entire time. With that being said, it could have used about 90% less headlocks.
I’m sure that was the intent, and I liked Breeze saying how Kalisto had to wear a mask because we was ugly, but yeah that didn’t need to be just one long headlock
Yeah, Breeze’s game plan was clear in that he knew this luchador is going to want to bounce, spring, and jump off of everything whenever he gets the chance so he went about keeping grounded….yeah, the repeated headlocking wasn’t exactly the most entertaining way to go about it and we know Breeze is capable of better but it wasn’t the worst possible match between the two either.
Hopefully we get a proper rematch down the line that isn’t just mostly rest holds.
This is a part of why I enjoy wrestling – even bad wrestling – more than real fighting most of the time. Shoot fights aren’t always all that exciting or visually interesting.
That impression of a neckbeard who thinks his ideas are so amazing is spot-on. You see a ton of this type of asshole in comment sections on Youtube and the dirt sheets. They never realize how awful and cringeworthy these ideas actually are.
“CM PUNK SHOULD COME BACK AND FORM A NEW NWO WITH BROCK LESNAR”
“JAWN SHEENA SHUD JOIN THA NEXSHUS!”
Two things:
1. Colin Cassady remains a perplexingly good singer
2. I’m mildly surprised Sami Zayn managed to wear a shirt with the word “bastards” on it on WWE, even if it was part of a band name
Three things, actually. Has English always been able to do that senton? He is a very tall man, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him even climb the ropes before
yeah, English really impressed me with that senton.
even regal wasnt a fan of kalisto/breeze, he threw a couple jabs at it on commentary
Also, I never thought I would be able to enjoy any version of Natalya, but your proposal of fantasy-booking neckbeard might have done the impossible.
Gotch and English is a brilliant combination. I really need to catch up on NXT. Most of my rigged sporting match time has been going to watching FIFA.
The Vaudevillains were amazing and should beat The Usos at MITB!
A supplemental worst goes out to the people chanting “Sasha’s ratchet!” on two separate occasions. Yuck.
WRESTLING’S RACIST *clap clap clapclapclap*
Two questions. I thought ratchet was more or less a more suitable substitution for the C word in social settings, but is it a racial thing?
Also, could we fathom a guess as to Sasha’s race?
Ratchet simply means a ghetto girl who thinks she’s so hot she’s above it. It’s racial in the sense that most chicks in the ghetto, thus most ratchets, are black. This is essentially the character Sasha is playing, so while it’s an annoying chant, it’s not racist so much as cheap.
As for her ethnicity, this isn’t a slam dunk, but Snoop Dogg’s DNA was tested on a segment of The George Lopez Show, and he was found to be “71% Sub-Saharan African, 6% European, and 23% Native American heritage.” So Assuming Sasha’s of similar make-up, she’s primarily black with some indian and negligible whiteness.
I still don’t get why they chant ratchet at Sasha though. Is she really mean in real life? If she isn’t, I’d think the NXT audience would respect her wrestling ability, but she seems immune to their praise.
Ugh. I met her on Sunday after realizing a weeks before that she’s one of the prettiest women I’ve ever seen. I pretty much broke down and almost forgot how to talk to her when the photo op came.
But beyond my all too real adult crush of The Boss, her wrestling is pretty tight, all things considered. Her character demands these real cheap moves, but dammit if she doesn’t do a beautiful suicide dive that we need to see. Hopefully when she finally realizes that she’s surrounded herself by terrible people and was really only brainwashed in the first place, her and Charlotte will have five star matches.
Until then, I’ll be at the next NXT tapings and I will throw bows if the R-word comes out again.
I’ve explained this before, Sasha calls herself the “Boss” boss.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.imbossy.com]
That’s her gimmick, she’s an boss ass bitch. She even has the “Boss” necklace and Shutter shades on.
Ratchet is the exact opposite as an “Boss ass bitch” Sasha’s an heel so she gets called “ratchet” ratchet is just an ghetto girl who thinks she’s all that.
It’s the reaction that as an heel, Sasha wants and expects to get, it’s the point of the gimmick. It’s no different than any other “Cocky” gimmick involving males.
[www.youtube.com]
Got it now? Good.
Boss ass bitch
[stuffflypeoplelike.com]
Ratchet
[media.apunkachoice.com]
This might just be a majority audience misusing a term, like what happened to funky. But thanks for the lesson. Sasha is most definitely THE BOSS.
That’s a deft analysis, but I agree with Johnny…I don’t believe those wrestling fans are that smart.
If she ever cuts a promo (seriously, Sasha, cut something, girl!) and explains the ratchetness, I’ll buy in.
A report HOURS later?! You have truly outdone yourself Bistro!
I almost had to get a paper bag to breathe into when The Vaudevillains debuted. <3
Haven’t watched it all yet but totally love the same day post.
Tyson Kidd has the worst body language I think I have ever seen in a wrestler. He is just so unnatural when he isn’t doing a wrestling move. Watch him talking to Zayn after bailing on the hot tag. He kept doing this like deep half shrug that made him look like a cross between Rain Man and Stephen Hawking. I legit thought there was something medically wrong with him.
THIS.’
Even the way he walks looks uncomfortably unnatural.
The Vaudevillains are excellent. I also like that English and Gotch both look like traditional strongmen. I hope that when English gets called up to Raw he can form a stable with Cesaro.
I’m shocked Brandon didn’t mention that the VaudeVillains (great pun, btw, unless they aren’t supposed to be a heel team) have re-appropriated the stupid Road Dogg’s abuse of the “Ladies, Gentlemen, children of all ages” thing.
Also, after the match, Gotch started talking. I figured the whole point of the backstage segment last week was to say that he’s essentially a silent film character, but I’m sorta glad they’re going with this, because a silent wrestler can only really get so over. I remember during those leaked NXT promos, his catch phrase was something about being “damn manly!”, so I wonder if they’re doing something with that.
Stole as in the Road Dogg used it, I guess. But back in the olde tymes* the caller always said something like “Ladies, Gentlemen, Children of all ages, come one and all, step right up and see the most magnificent of sights,etc.” So it fits the gimmick.
*see what I did there?
Yeah, I loved Gotch randomly taunting by flexing his bicep and yelling MAAAAANLY!
“his catch phrase was something about being “damn manly!””
it’s “quite manly.” now… which is tenfold much more adorable and appropriate.
Pretty much with you on this episode. It was just…things that should have been longer. Well, two matches. Bliss versus Sasha should have had a couple more minutes in which Sasha escapes the first roll up, even if she fell prey to a second as the outside event grew larger OR with her doing that wonderful backstabber into crossface that made me officially want to marry her and winning, only to have her supposed friends ruin her victory celebration.
Also, Summer continues to be a heel no matter what WWE says. She comes back to NXT arrogant and bigger than her roots, getting between a wonderful friendship between Charlotte and Sasha, who were kind of heels? Sasha definitely is but did the post-match stuff at Takeover make Charlotte a face? She hasn’t acted like a heel since, aside from joining in on the beatdown Summer started. Fuck it, I hope the Boss beats both of these blondes.
The other match that should have been longer was Kidd/Zayn versus The Ascension. Have Zayn put up a strong fight, force a tag to Konnor and have him hit the guy like a brick wall. The tables turn, he goes to Kidd for the hot tag and…no more Kidd. There. Silly obvious “this heel is going to do a heel thing” match is at least giving us more of a match.
And yes, my eyes too turned into hearts for the Vaudevillains. Still not sold on Stardust though.
Considering Bliss’ performance, how green she was and screwing up, the last thing her match with Sasha needed was more time. Keeping it short lessens Sasha’s loss (oddly enough), considering that’s all they wanted anyway so she’d be mad at her friends for distracting her, leading to a triple threat as the NXT audience suggested. Though I definitely like your “Sasha backstabs and crossfaces everyone cause she’s THE BOSS” idea better.
I guess I’m just wary of distraction roll-ups invading NXT. Frankly, I wanted Sasha to get out of the pin, win the match, and then do her part outside but I figured they were trying to make Bliss look good with a win, though it was a fluke for sure.
As soon as Big Cass started singing, I got a huge smile on my face. As soon as he didn’t say Amore, i yelled to my screen “ENZO!” I was hoping he’d pop out right then and there, but I can deal if they’re building it up. I cannot wait to see him again. I miss him.
And the Vaudvillains. Oh my gosh. Simon Gotch is so perfect at being old timey strong man. I want him to bring out huge triangle weights that serve absolutely no purpose. I love it so much.
I hope Nxt better next week, but good lord. I am not looking forward to RVD/Neville. Or kidd/Zayn. Hopefully it’s the start of him actually winning something, though.
Neville/RVD will probably not be very good, but at least it’ll be a big name win for Neville, right?
Zayn and Kidd should be good, even if better fodder to pad an episode of Main Event or Smackdown than an episode of NXT.
I appreciate you getting the B&W up so fast, but as far as I’m concerned you can take all the time you need, because they are always worth the wait.
Woo hoo! The report is here!
I miss Enzo like whoa but in a way, I think this was a good rest period for Big Cass. He had some time to get better at holding a match together, developed more in front of the audience, showed off his amazing singing voice and now, when Enzo returns, these dudes are going to be serious belt contenders.
And honestly, I would have watched another 10 minutes of rest holds before spending any more time with Alexa Bliss. It was the worst Divas match I’ve seen on NXT, but still better than the majority of Raw matches.
In regards to the rest holding, do you think it was because Breeze isn’t ready for lucha pacing or that Kalisto has bad cardio or might be injured or … something? Because while it is tactically sound to keep a high flyer flippy person grounded to limit offense, that was just a troublingly pace match.
Also: I’m not even a dude and I feel emasculated by Natalya. She is the worst.
Wasn’t Breeze recovering from a broken finger ?
It was very obvious that Sasha was leading Bliss around on a short leash especially with the set up to the monkey flip .
Like you said it is developmental so it wasn’t that bad ,it was however a lot better than Bliss v Charlotte.
Oh God MoBo Rawley ,give that lad a new finisher and put him in a tag team so he can tag in clean house , tag out and rest as he gets blown up .
Good news Devin showed some emotion .
Bad news Big Cass pressed her nose to reboot to factory settings .
You’ll be pleased to know that YouTube wants Chikara in WWE, just Chikara.
CHIKARA IS MY FAVORITE WRESTLER ON TEH INDY WRETSLERS
For some reason, I’m always delghted to hear Regal hurl abuse at CJ Parker, and I think CJ’s fantastic.
Sasha vs. Alexa was not THAT bad. There was only one blown spot that was really awkward but the rest was good. Also MEXICAN SURFBOARD. Sasha Banks rules. She will be absolutely amazing in the future.
VAUDEVILLAINS
Loved the Vaudevillains of course, but they didnt seem all that villainous. They should at least try to cheat a little.
Kalisto’s crossbody seemed especially impactful and more toward the head so I was ok with Breeze being down. I think Breeze’s strategy was to get over that he was using a strategy, but yeah it didnt make for compelling television.
I have neither watched the episode yet or read the B&W yet, but I am in love with the main image. If I could marry it, I would.
We need to get Matt Classic into the Vaudvillians.
I loved the Vaudvillians and can’t wait to see where it goes. I was basically doing my impersonation of Lucille Bluth when Gene Parmesan appears.
I hope sometime in the future if the Vaudvillians lose or mess up somehow that Aiden English yells to the back, “Play us out, Joe!” and then their piano music theme plays in double time while they quickly leave.
GEEEENE! AHHHHHH!
I’m convinced the powers that be have been watching me and weren’t convinced my husband’s attempts to get me into wrestling were working, so they create the VaudeVillains specifically to appeal to me. I have no words for how much I adore them.
Also, Simon Gotch is THE NICEST DUDE. If you tweet at him, he will chat with you!
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Natalya and Tyson Kidd are that 35 year old couple that refuse to stop hanging out at the college bars every weekend.
What young people are saying in Tyson and Nattie’s eyes: “Wow it’s so cool that they can still keep up with people 10 years younger than them. I love hearing all their stories and learning from their experience.”
What young people are actually saying: “Ew, why are they here? Don’t they have any friends their own age?”
The Vaudevillains gimmick is ALMOST perfect. Just needs a slight upgrade in entrance music.
[www.youtube.com]
wonderful!
These Natalya/Tyson bickering segments are quickly reminding me of a wrestling version of that old SNL sketch w/ Amy Poehler & Seth Myers, ‘The Needlers: The Couple Who Should Be Divorced’…[screen.yahoo.com]
I will say they’re bickering sounded realistic, it’s the type of an argument an couple would have and the same passive aggressiveness Tyson displayed is something a guy like him would do.
I don’t know if that’s an good or bad thing when it comes to their real relationship.
I didn’t mention this in your long-ass “I swear the NXT fans aren’t racist, even though they’re clearly using terms that weren’t intended for a whitebread rasslin’ audience” post, but seeing it again here, I have to ask:
What is your obsession with “an”? You’ve used it repeatedly in front of words that start with a consonant, which JUST ISN’T RIGHT (other than in the case of the occasional “h”).
Vaudevillians made me obscenely happy.
Enzo was competIng at an NXT house show this week, so hopefully that means he’ll be back on the main show asap.
I might be wrong, but wasn’t the guy who used to team with Scott Dawson, and then got released, called Garrett Dylan?
Then he got resigned.
the vaudevillians has warmed my cold dark damp heart!
also, did anyone else notice in the breeze/kalisto graphic during the show that kalisto looks like a blue kaiju monster from pacific rim? anyone? because that’s what it reminded me of.
He really did. He wears that front part of his mask outside the ring, and it definitely makes him look like a kaiju or something.
I figured the Breeze/Kalisto match was designed that way to get Tyler some heat before he starts his program with Neville. I think that Breeze is more popular at Full Sail than Neville so to get the fans to turn on him they have him pull a Randy Orton on a noted high flyer.
I’m glad that the Vaudevillians exist. Hopefully they will drop Aiden’s singing gimmick. He’s not bad enough to be comical, yet not good enough to base a (weak) gimmick on. When he first showed up on NXT as a generic tag team jobber, I loved his look. He looked like a boxer from the Great Depression. I wanted him to grow a curly moustache and give old timey gangster promos.
“Say, I’m the best here, see, These yellow-bellies want no part of me, seeee”.
Not a great episode, but just the energy alone made it better than this week’s RAW, which was one of the loudest woofs in recent memory.
I hope Alexa Bliss gets way, way, way more time in developmental, because I want her to succeed. This isn’t working out so far. I do wonder though, how much time does any average performer need to even learn the basics in the ring? What is the average schedule during a regular day in developmental? Is it just hours and hours of grappling and flips?
The Vaudevillains will do nothing outside of NXT, which makes me sad. There should be a ton of gimmicks that go up to the main stage just to mock Vince (and his final years) and the fanbase just because. I’d rather see something as hilariously silly as the Vaudevillains on RAW as opposed to more “brooding silent generic asshole” from every other performer.
I have to admit, I was happy to see you put a Worst on that Breeze/Kalisto match, because I just wasn’t getting it at all. It was slow, slow, slow, slow…so disappointing. And Regal had the patience of a saint with Alex Riley basically trashing lucha masks in commentary. Punch that asshole, Regal!
And Tyson Kidd…yeah. He’s at the point where I can live with him being told to get lost even though he does work well in the ring. He’s just a charisma blackhole and holy god, Nattie, just stop. Neither of you need to be on the roster any longer – so let’s just suck NXT dry, shall we? (Oh hello there, RVD. You can get lost too!)
The Vaudevillains should just troll everyone and re-do the NWO theme in 1920’s style piano.
“Dujar-DAMN!” -Ron Simmons on the Vaudvillains
Eagerly awaiting The Vaudevillains reenactment of Homestar Runner’s “Kick the Can.”
I am pretty sure I spent the entire duration of the Vaudevillains being on screen giggling like a schoolgirl. They were so awesome and I loved everything about it.
And definitely marked out huge at Big Cass hinting at Enzo, outside of Sami and Breeze (and arguably the Vaudevillains now) Big Cass and Enzo are my favorite thing on NXT.
1) Neckbeard Nattie is a gimmick that needs to happen. I’d actually be interested in hearing Nattie’s strong taeks every week. It might actually get her over.
2) I still think Mojo can be saved if he’d change his moves and act like Hulk under Bruce Banner’s Control ( like The Avengers movie). He’s even wearing green now!
3) Sandow needs to join The Vaudvillains. That’d make me heart grow 10 sizes. Either way, the Vaudvillains are awesome and love that Regal genuinely got excited as they came out to the ring and said “I’m going to like these guys.”
4) Bring back Tyler Breeze and Sami Zayn’s music back! I’m more upset their theme songs got changed than I am with Adam Rose’s.
5) The Breeze/Kalisto match was brutal. I think it could have been a little bit better if the announcers stepped up and explained the match psychology. Near the end of the match, Regal said how tiring it is to be put in a headlock, but, by then, the damage had been done. If at the beginning of the match, they praised Breeze for being smart and grounding Kalisto, I think we’d look at the match with a little more positivity. But we’d still not care for it.
6) I’m not liking this new, dancing Sami Zayn with his Mighty Mighty BossTones rip off music. I fear where this is going.
The Breeze/Kalisto match really bothered me. I kept telling myself they were telling a story so just let it play out. Then, 10 minutes into a headlock and a cross body these guys are standing up and WOBBLING like HBK in a 60 minute iron man match, and I’m thinking “when did these guys damage each other?” I anticipated this matchup so badly, but it fell flat on its face. It reminded me of that Xavier Woods and Leo Kruger match where Kruger just kept applying the armbar.
I thought the Breeze/Kalisto match worked, at least in the sense of getting Tyler Breeze some heel heat. I know the NXT crowd adores him, rightfully so, but I think this was a conscious effort on Breeze’s part to get some heat on him from that adoring crowd. I think everyone expected a really high-flying, acrobatic match between those two and when Breeze controlled with the rest holds it pissed people off. That’s why it worked for me, anyway.
The Vaudevillains are my favorite thing in the world right now. I’m going to walk around with an old-timey megaphone all weekend while piano rag music plays through my phone.
Devin Taylor (I think that’s her name, right?) has gotten a lot better since her TV debut, but Renee set the bar so high..
For the record, the Youtube version of the Vaudevillains debut cuts out William Regal splendidly giving the back story of Simon Gotch. I’ve transcribed it.
William Regal: “There’s nothing better than seeing a chimp on a mic, is there? I-I-I-I-I..I’m – this is, uh, you couldn’t get anything better to me than seeing the vaudvillains” … “I love it! I mean we know about my friend Aiden, but Simon Gotch!! Do you know he was born on the carnival? His mother’s the bearded lady, she’s married — she just remarried to the new step dad whose the rubber man. Now listen to me! Will you listen to me? … she’s pregnant. Simon asked them what do you want, a boy or a girl? She said it doesn’t matter as long as it fits in the cannon! This is wonderful!”
“His sister is a fire eater, his other sister is a sword swallower.”
“His grandfather was able to bend iron bars — over his neck! When he was 91 years old!”
Chimp on a bike.
Oops! Thanks!
Regal was on POINT. Holy crap…
I almost want them to do a match actually in the silent film style. Just a squash. They do things, then the camera cuts over to Tom Phillips saying something and then it’s like those films where they put up a black screen with what he said. And then at the end, the ref counts the pin fall and it cuts to the screen saying “1! 2! 3!!”
Them and Big Cass letting us know that Enzo’s coming back were the best parts! Both moments gave me the same happy reaction!
There’s a video on youtube that explains Gotch’s origin back when he was Ryan Drago on the indies, it’s the exact same origin Regal explained in the style of an 1930s film, it’s amazing. This shows HHH is in charge of developmental, 7 or 8 years ago there’s no way a guy like Gotch would have signed with the WWE and keep that same gimmick. He would have been generic cocky heel #50, wearing black trunks, no mustache and an short hair cut, the roll of the dice or the play of the day would have been his finisher.
“because they’re too guys”
I’m not posting this to bust your balls about grammar, I’m doing it because I think we should all start to refer to the Ascension like this. They aren’t two guys, they’re TOO GUYS! TOO MUCH GUYS TO HANDLE, HOW CAN YOU BEAT THIS MUCH GUYS?!
The most guys.
Also if the WWE wants to start billing The Vaudevillains as being from Treno City I wouldn’t complain. [www.youtube.com]
+IX
I’m calling Sasha Banks’ surfboard “#Surfbort.” You can thank me later.
I was really against Devin Taylor when she showed up as backstage interviewer lady because she was cutting into our Renee screentime, but man, I really love her now. And for the exact opposite reason I love Renee.
Renee made those awkward backstage interview segments golden by being natural and behaving like a human being, and then she was replaced by Devin Taylor who DOES NOT KNOW HOW TO BE PEOPLE.
That three image series (that I am entitling ‘Existential Boop’) is amazing.
yeah. I’ve secretly been thinking so for a while now, but this week made me realize that, beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Firefly reference? Excellent.
Doesn’t Breeze have a bum finger right now? If that’s the case, why even have him wrestle, just have him work on the mic.