The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/16/14: Stardust Memories

– ☆☆☆ STARDUST ☆☆☆
Thank you, Mr. Stroud
Gundam reference in the title? You’re my hero Brandon.
A Woody Allen reference, actually. But I hope that doesn’t take away my heroism.
Still a hero.
It’s a nice title, Brandon, but I prefer your early, funny ones.
Always nice when a kid thinks the world started when they were born.
Instead of Stardust , I was expecting Sami Zayn
Were you happy or sad?
I was most disappointed in not seeing Sami , he may have a silly name but he is shit hot in the ring.
Visual approximation of Brandon mapping out Cenauthority:
[media.tumblr.com]
“KOFI KINGSTON! KOFI KINGSTON! I GOT BOXES FULL OF KOFI”
““Bad news” has to be at the end. THIS IS A SCIENCE.”
So much this. This has been driving me fucking bananas every time JBL screws it up.
“Maggle, he’s got some BAD NEWS, I’m afraid!”
Haven’t read the report yet, but I’m guessing I’m probably the 8000th person to Stardust and Goldust “The Dust Brothers”.
Did ANYONE have a shadow of a doubt, that the last two guys in the Battle Royal were going to be Rusev and Reigns? It was just natural for WWE to play that card, and I’m giving good odds that it sets up a feud in the not too distant future, since Roman got in more offense on Rusev, than the sum total of all of his (Rusev) matches since being called up.
The rumor is that Rusev is going to dominate guys for a while, Umaga-style, until he loses to a guy like Cena, who, in this case, would probably mean Reigns. But I don’t see that feud happening for at least a few more months. Maybe he’ll have the anti-climactic Wrestlemania loss, like Ryback did at 29, and then toil in midcard obscurity forever.
Unless they plan to hang the straps on Roman (which I can’t see happening yet, but then you think “Diesel” and suddenly it isn’t so far fetched, but I digress) this would be the logical thing to do with both of these guys.
BTW, something that just bugs the Bejeezus out of me, if the belt(s) are UNIFIED, Why is there STILL two belts???!!!
I’m not really much of a boxing fan, but don’t boxers often hold two or more belts at once? Are they not unified?
I would guess that Vince or someone must think it looks more prestigious to hold two belts. Also, they probably don’t want to get rid of either belt, because they just redesigned the WWE title, and the Big Gold belt has some sort of history (visual history, anyway– it may not be the belt Flair etc held, but it looks just like it).
I don’t think they refer to the guy with all the belts in boxing as the “unified” champ, though. I could be wrong, but each of the belts belongs to a different promoter so it’s an actual shit-show with regard to who’s the champ of what, more or less. It would like someone holding the TNA and the WWE and the Ring Of Honor titles all at once. Maybe “undisputed” champ would be more accurate than “unified”. Either way, they should just have one big, new fuck-off title and stop with the two straps, in my opinion.
What @Iron Mike Sharpie said!
Ah, yes, that’s what I was thinking. Undisputed.
They could be saving the two belts for ladder match shenanigans. Like Cena grabs the WWE Title (because obviously) and Sheamus or something grabs the WHC and we’re back to 2 titles or another unification match…
Yeah, Future…you probably nailed it. Forgot we were talking about WWE there for a moment. And one with Vince with a recently tightened hand on the controls. Classic Vince.
Great write-up Stroud. Although i’m generally a sucker for a Cena prop match, last night’s was….not good.
It was NOT good…it was NOOOTTTTTT good.
HOW YOU DO IT WITHOUT PUKE:
(shortly after HHH’s announcement to open the show, in a world where Kevin Hart is too short to ride RAW)
Backstage we find Roman Reigns walking aimlessly, looking brooding, soulful and moody. He turns the corner to discover Adam Rose and the Rosebuds in mid-oh-OH OH OH oh.
“Roman Reigns! You look like you could use a little distraction. Join me and the Rosebuds on the Exotic Express?”
Roman pauses, a small grin crosses his face.
“You know Adam, that sounds like exactly what I need”
Roman’s turns to the camera and winks to camera as the door to the bus closes.
END SCENE
HHH is out supervising the upcoming Battle Royal as Rose’s music hits, but stops as soon as it starts. Adam and the ‘Buds stumble out from back stage and down the ramp, clearly some combination of drunk, high and hopped up goat piss. Adam puts his arm around HHH.
“Eitch, Eitch Eitch, I think the Express got a little too… Exotic, I’m not going to be able to make your little Battle Roy-al”
HHH frowns.
“Adam, get in the ring” HHH looks to the ring where the rest of the workers are busy looking menacing and impatient.
“No… can’t… send….” Adam slumps to the ground and rests against the barrier “send in… ” his arms flail about until he points at the Bunny. “him”.
(JBL agrees enthusiastically)
HHH grins as the female Rosebuds protectively cling to the Bunny. He again looks to the ring, where people like Rusev are looking very pro Bunny-murder.
“OK” HHH turns to the Bunny “Get. In. The. Ring.” (JBL is overjoyed)
The Bunny has to pull himself away from the Rosebuds, hops up the steps and into the ring. HHH is busy shooing the Rosebuds into the back when the bunny’s head flies into the shot and lands at his feet..
HHH (and the camera) turn to the ring to see Roman Reigns in the bunny suit, making his Romanface. (Tumblr servers crash)
HHH turns back to look at Rose, who suddenly looks perfectly sober and fine, Rose’s music hits and he and the Rosebuds dance to the back while Roman makes taking off a bunny suit look like the most virile and masculine thing possible. (Tumblr servers catch on fire).
So I heard wwe has a writer position open. Just sayin
This would’ve dominated the internet.
I’m a dude and you could drown a toddler in my underwear right now…
Sploosh ……. with semen
[www.youtube.com]
Next NXT Taping: JBL signs a mysterious painted figure named Bo-Dust
I’d like it if one of these days, someone showed up to a No DQ match with Cena with a gun, and just shot him multiple times. Gimmicked of course, but with exploding blood packs and the whole nine. He’d still win, but THOSE would be some real odds to overcome.
It won’t matter unless the gun is firing Kryptonite bullets. Also, the gun is made from Kryptonite.
Eventually we’ll see a Last Man Standing match where Cena’s opponent will blow him up with a hand grenade. Our celebrating heel won’t even notice that Charles Robinson has stopped his count at an open-mouthed, shocked 5 while Cena’s pieces pull themselves back together like the Wolfman from The Monster Squad.
Some notes from the live audience last night:
1. People went absolutely batshit crazy every time Roman Reigns appeared on the TitanTron to the point when he was actually introduced for the battle royal, the pop was MASSIVE.
2. The ending of the battle royal was just as electric in the audience as it came across on TV, maybe even more so.
3. My wife and I were officially the only people cheering Rusev the entire night. We even had a sweet Russian Flag sign that said “RUSEV CRUSH” on it but never made it on camera, despite being the only people cheering during the Slater squash match. Alas.
4. Little kids REALLY FUCKING HATE Bray Wyatt. I had a hard time hearing most of his promo due to tons of 8-year-olds yelling random schoolyard insults at him the entire time.
5. The Stardust thing didn’t translate nearly as well in the live setting. We all sort of assumed it was Cody Rhodes, but it was hard to tell, so there wasn’t a big response or anything from the crowd.
6. After the camera went off the air, Kane and Orton ran away, and Cena, Reigns and Ambrose beat up on Rollins a little bit then posed for the crowd and whatnot. No dark match.
Oh, and if anyone actually cares/keeps track of this stuff, the Superstars taping results were RVD over Swagger and Nikki Bella over Alicia Fox.
So, if Stardust’s finisher is called The Diamond Dust….And Gold Dust steals it… Is it the ‘Dustin Diamond”? *SCREECH*
stealing this joke, IDGAF
YOLO
My only problem with Stardust is the same problem I had with Funkasaurus: It’s funny and cool and interesting, but in a few months, when the shine falls off…
I would really rather not have Stardust go on too long, because I can’t imagine Rhodes ever reaching his full potential in that kind of gimmick, just like Brodus stood zero chance once he was the Funkasaurus.
Let it run for a few weeks and be funny and cool, but eventually let it go and evolve
The difference here is that, unlike Clay, Cody can easily turn crap into (and, I swear, no pun intended) gold. I have faith in him.
I think the more the WWE continues to hemorrhage stock value, the greater Vince’s influence will be. So The Rock’s cousin Roman Reigns will be The New Rock, with all the good, bad and scat humor and slut-shaming that that entails, and Super Cena will likely win at MiTB. Rusev can interfere to eliminate The New Rock, and The New Rock can take up the mantle for America and bury Rusev. Then in six months Lana dancing in the ring will be wearing hand outlines over her boobies.
I could probably live with that last thing…
Ugh. Not sure why this landed here. But I agree with @ddragon7 that Stardust could get old real quick. If you’re going to put the tag titles on the Wyatts, just have them feud with the Rhodes boys already…
People on here seem to think Cody is 100% upside but, really, the guy has very little charisma. He just doesn’t work as a solo face. He’s basically a sorta-Orton. Except Orton is a way better heel. So where does that leave Cody?
All Cody has to do is watch his old tapes of his brother doing Goldust from the 90s.
Some of you guys just have no memory of how bizarre, the Goldust character can go. Cody can own the WWE if he takes his Stardust character solo and go down the more sexual-innuendo style that Goldust did. If you remember Goldust in his prime, you would have no question that the Stardust character would fail.
Brodus Clay Funkassaurus on the other hand was IMO nothing more than a rip off of Ernest “The Cat” Miller.
@Barack Obama Maybe I was just young when Goldust was in his prime, but I don’t remember him ever being a Main Event guy. The biggest thing I remember with him is a “Backlot Brawl” he had with old man Piper. Unlike @Iron Mike Sharpie , I do think Cody has a shot at Main Event status if given the chance. His MitB performance last year was pure gold, and he could do well as a passionate babyface, and even Dashing Cody Rhodes was a great heel.
However, as @lafergs states, he certainly has a better chance than Clay simply cause he’s better than Clay ever was.
“Does anybody really think Bray Wyatt or Cesaro is leaving MITB as WWE Champ?”
Actually, yeah, your Smackdown counterpart does seem to think Bray is going to win the belt at MITB.
I LOVED seeing Renee try valiantly not to break when Heyman got super-close to whisper in her ear. She’s just so cute. I really don’t even care how good or bad she is on NXT, because the bar is set so low for commentary that as long as someone isn’t spewing profanity and racial slurs, it’s good enough.
I’d say she’s actually pretty good on NXT, except when it comes to two details of her commentary: gender politics (“All women are over emotional crazy bitches who hate each other”) and interactions with Alex Riley (because Alex Riley is the whirlpool of suck who drags down everything around him). Talking about anything else, with anyone else behind the desk she is top notch. And how much of the gender stuff do you think is really her opinion versus what they tell her to say so they can pretend it’s not sexist because a woman said it? However much better NXT is overall it’s still a wrestling show in general, and a WWE product specifically.
Having a top comment is a huge honor. I’m printing it out and showing my wife. She said I’d never be nothing, and by gumbo, I am!
I’m actually going to defend Heath Slater on this one. For months now, Lana and Rusev have been talking about how great Russia is and how weak and pathetic the US is. Eventually, you’re going to say, “They why are you here if it’s so great there?” He wasn’t saying it because they’re simply different, he was responding to loads of insults.
I thought they were in the US because they are invading and want to convert everyone to Communism.
I’m with you JSF. I usually eye roll my way through a USA USA promo but damn it if Slater didn’t fill me with brief hope that he was going to show those commies what for.
Agree 100% here.
CATTY LITTLE TWAT is the fucking most hilarious thing I’ve heard in weeks.
I did a full EXCUSE ME outloud when she said it.
Wonder how pissed the bosses were?
Well she had to do something to get Dolph-level backstage heat, if the rumors of them tagging together are true.
Getting drugged was kinda Stephanie’s fault. If she or anyone who talked to her actually watched the nationally televised live show that she is in charge of, she would have known not to accept the coffee.
She was definitely asking for it.
Re: Cena’s towel, and “is he checking the black balance? Is that a thing?”
*White* balance is a thing, and is probably what you were thinking of. …Alternately, I’m probably Mr. pedantic nerd, and you already knew that, and I just didn’t get the joke.
But anyway, yeah, the towel is dumb. If they’d spent two minutes trying to get it over as the WWE version of a “terrible towel,” or whatever– or of crowds actually liked him enough to wave those towels en masse– it could work. But they didn’t and don’t, so it doesn’t.
of course white balance is a thing, that’s why I was asking if black balance was
Who would you guys add to the Dusty Stable, name and costume design?
Stone Coldust -blue/silver colors, gloved hands together = middle finger
You guys are funnier than me, I just wanna hear more!
Lana in a full body gold suit with a black arrow pointing to her crotch –
Dust Vagina
Sunny with a glass pipe on one hand and lighter on the other = Angeldust
@CM Bunkhouse Buck That is so damn wrong but I laughed out loud. I then shed a tear as I thought about how much I lusted over that woman as a young dude.
I was hoping to see a mention of that really random racist joke Lawler made about opening the Big and Tall store in Japan, but it’s probably best if we all just move on from that.
Isn’t Lawler the object of his own joke there?
Since when do you drink coffee through a straw? if you say it was “ice” coffee, ok where thell was the ice?
“The hell”
Small worst: batista blatantly breaking kafaybe in the commercial for his dvd. Also, worst for Batista getting a dvd for a 5 month comeback
“Alternate plan: Dusty Rhodes in Goldust makeup.”
Son of a Plumber-Dust!
Dream Dust!
Wouldn’t that be hard to pull off, as it is so widely known that the whole “GOLDUST” Character was created by both Dustin and Vince as a legit and direct insult to Dusty? Dudty may seem to have reconciled with Dustin, but I don’t care what he says in his book, there is NO way he can’t still be bothered by that. And where does that put him and Cody now, with the STARDUST thing?
Get that terrible kid from Married with Children into a gold body suit and make up.
SEVENDUST
I think you’re in denial.
Theory: the new guys (especially the monster hosses like ryback and rusev) flounder in the mid/under card because the living, breathing, rompin’, stompin’, jortsin’ Board of Directors, John Cena doesn’t like threats to his throne. He knew Punk’s heart and Bryan’s body were never in it for the long haul, so it’s fine if they get a taste of the main event, it’s fleeting. King stay the king.
So…if Cody Rhodes is now Stardust, does that mean he now STANDS PROUD?
[www.youtube.com]
Alternatively, music sounds better with him. I dunno.
Wait, so Stardust’s special moves AREN’T a flying cross chop or a somersault kick? He doesn’t deserve that facepaint, then.
+StarMan
A entertaining read as always, Brandon.
I’m glad I didn’t watch Raw as it’s way too predictable.
Stardust looks creepy as shit and I think Cody would kill it as a heel.
Vickie getting puked on was one of those moments that makes me so ashamed to watch this show. I cannot fathom the intellectual level they’re operating at if they thought that would be funny, much less if they thought it was a good idea having Reigns play a goofy, conniving trick on his bosses.
I also couldn’t get excited about Stardust, but I think that’s because I was thinking too far ahead with it. I need to stop fantasy booking in my head every time something new happens and just enjoy a quirky development like Cody Rhodes experiencing a psychotic break and putting on facepaint and a bodysuit.
I knew you’d give Stardust some love, Brandon.
Also, I know Curtis Axel has been doing a lot better as of late, but dude. Take a bump! He doesn’t even hit the mat; he just bends over, falls, and dies. Come on, man…
I noticed that too, looked real strange that he didn’t even touch the mat.
I didn’t think the ‘vomit on Vickie’ scene was particularly funny, but I don’t really get the uproar over it either. WWE has never been highbrow programming, and everyone from SNL to Conan has used the vomit hose now and then (vomiting Kermit was funny, I don’t care how pointless it was).
If it’s all about “they shouldn’t treat Vickie like that,” well… I’m sure she’s well paid.
To me it just wasn’t funny not really upset but it’s something we’ve seen before dozens of times. Vickie is the butt monkey of the WWE so her being treated like crap is an gimme. I was hoping that it would just lead to her saying “Fuck it” and putting Reigns into the battle royal and standing up for herself. The idea is sound, Roman knows that he can make any woman’s panties wet with perspiration, he knows Vickie is easily flattered and throws herself at any attractive guy who gives her attention. Flirting with her to get into the battle royal makes sense, he just knows the Authority needs to be away in order for her to have the power.
The execution though was shitty.
I don’t have a lot of thoughts on the show other than being the personification of one of the aforementioned OVARIES EXPLODE gifs over Jean Ambrose, but Brandon, I wanted to say thank you for being so honest and up-front about your eating disorder. It’s rare and refreshing enough to see someone casually admit to one, way more so a man. EDs fucking suck dick, and being afraid to talk about it makes them suck even harder.
Absolutely. I was bulimic for 11 years. It was horrible. Thankfully I changed my diet and got it under control, and haven’t thrown up on purpose in a little over five years.
Brandon: That explains why you don’t review Impact then.
ED = Erectile Dysfunction. Yes, I know you meant Eating Disorders but I unashamedly giggled when you said ED’s suck dick because well Erectile Dysfunction.
With the addition of the jeans, Dean’s evolution into Trevor Phillips is almost complete.
+1
My home town has a strip club called the Stardust, its got some of the ugliest strippers ever. Cody will have to work hard to get the awful, Awful, images from that place out of my head with that name.
I hate Jerry Lawler’s commentary 99% of the time like most of people on here do, but I chuckled when he responded to Cole’s “what on Earth?” with “its nothing on Earth, its from the stars, it’s Stardust!”
It just sounds like something from a beginning of a kids cartoon.
I liked that as well!
exactly as much as I ABSOLUTELY HATE how lost the announcers seem whenever they have to talk about Dean Ambrose looking crazy. they go “well, what’s wrong with it? you’re not making any sense” “he should just be locked or whatever! he’s unstable. look at his face!” (those are the same announcers that kept calling AJ or Fox on being crazy)
they can easily say logical, smart stuff like “well, could he be as effective in singles competition after around 2 years of dominance in tag team action? can his body withstand not having that chance to tag out and rest a little, or having your partner save your ass when you do a mistake or something?” or just “he’s crazy. he looks crazy, he acts crazy, and so can rollins or ambrose’s opponents in general use that to their advantage and force him into scenarios where his craziness bites him in the ass?!” or SOMETHING, at least! but all they can come up with is just “well, come on!” “what?! I have the right to say whatever I wanna say!” “you’re not making any sense” “whateves. ambrose is crazy.”
Observation: I think I’ve figured it out: Roman Reigns has the “Lady Killer” perk from Fallout 3.
Theory: Summer calls Layla a “cat” and gets kitty litter and milk dumped on her. If Vicki had said, “I don’t know.” before being vomited on I would be convinced that Vince had been watching “You Can’t Do That on Television”. Wait…. maybe Bo keeps yelling out “Water” before heading out to the ring. It all makes sense.
Wish: I actually wish for Bray Wyatt to win the MITB match just so we can have a month of “The Darkest Timeline”. It would be even better if they had waited to “Future Endeavor” everyone until after. Then they could have the Wyatt Family murdering/disappearing a bunch of people. Imagine: one week 3MB is demolished by the Wyatts and the next week Heath Slater is the only one back with PTSD and muttering about how he’s had to do “horrible things” to be back. The only down side to this plot line is that it would probably end with JOHN CENA winning by AAing Bray through a swamp cooler. But if we’re all thinking Cena is going to win at the next PPV at least we get one month of awesomeness.
Gold Star for the Rhodes boys. How is Cody even creepier than Goldust. That smile is a watcher of torture porn.
Had no idea you use ‘twat’ over in America, thought it was only a British thing. Summer Rae is the best, she’s just the ultimate heel.
Turning her face makes no sense especially considering Alicia Fox and Layla, I guess, are the only genuine heel divas left.
I think that’s the thing… we really *don’t* use that word over here, and use the “c-word” even less. If someone told me that Summer picked it up from Layla– or if Layla dared her to use the word– I’d believe it.
I guess the WWE Network isn’t “rated,” per se, but it’s still weird that Summer thought she could get away with that one.
Apparently Summer’s mum is English so she knew what she was saying.
Am I the only one who thought Cody was sort of mocking Goldust? I watched the match with my wiener kids yelling and screaming stuff so I didn’t catch every detail but for whatever reason, maybe it was just the smile, but I felt like Cody was subtly making fun of his Big Bro.
didn’t feel like it, to me. he seemed fully engaged in the thing, and acting like it’s his natural character, that I was surprised the commentary immediately hardy/willow’ed it by addressing that it is indeed cody…
Re: Kane/Cena match
I was impressed with the stretcher, Kane is a legit giant man around 275 lbs, the stretcher clearly BOlieved in itself.
Top Ten Comment, Woooooo!
Lampooning seventies rock pays off again!
Ziggler/Rollins on Bear Ordered Wrestling.
Stardust was incredibly impressive to me. Not only does Cody immediately own the new persona in his expressions and movements, but he immediately pulls out a whole new arsenal and style in the ring. It was a short match, likely to cover for him not being that practiced in the role yet, but he went all in on it in a way that few guys in the company would.
My only, only complaint about Stardust is that his metallic color should be silver instead of gold. It would allow him to be an interesting complement to Goldust, rather than a match, and it would let Stardust be more of Cody’s own thing should he choose to continue it. Also, when I think star dust I think silver specks a lot more than I think bits of gold. We look up at the stars and they’re gleaming white/silver to us here, even if they would be different colors closer up. And black/silver is just as good a color pairing as black/gold.
I’m hoping there’s an outside chance he’ll switch to silver in the future. Maybe when he breaks away from Goldust a bit but keeps being Stardust anyway.
Them pulling a Survivor Series 98 and acting like Cena is against them and that they’re rigging the ladder match for Orton only for them to help Cena win the title followed by the Pay Per View ending with Cena joining The Authority is the way to go if they want to boost ratings and get people talking.
It’s all right there. Just have the match end with Cena and Orton in the ring by themselves. Cena’s down. Steph and HHH are standing there as Orton starts climbing the ladder…and then they push the ladder over as the announcers do the, “WHAT IS GOING ON?!!” routine. Then they give a look to Cena and put the ladder up for him and let him win.
Condescening heel Cena Vs. underdog Bryan and eventually, Reigns beats Cena at Mania for the titles.
*condescending
right about the time of summerslam and the network subscription time ending, right? so, they’re either taking that f*cking risk and turning cena heel to get people interested, or maybe they’re fully going behind the shield and possibly giving reigns the titles, rollins the briefcase, having rollins and ambrose feud, and then having rollins beat reigns for the belt, and keep it up while bryan returns until they build for the big face off between them at the rumble or even leave it until mania by having bryan actually win the rumble this time or something…
THANK YOU. My best friend kept saying “I’ve got some bad news for you!” and I said “You idiot, you fool, there is no ‘for you’ at the end”, and 5 seconds later JBL shouted “MAGGLE HE SAID HIS THING, HE SAID IVE GOT BAD NEWS FOR YA MAGGLE, THATS THE THING HE SAYS” and it ruined my life.
I just hope I wasn’t the only one that chuckled at Mount Russiamore with Rusev’s face tacked on at the end.
I noticed it, I mentioned in the live discussion that I think one of them was Eilane’s commie boyfriend from Seinfeld.