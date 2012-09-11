The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/10/12: A Thing About Jerry “The King” Lawler

Pre-show notes:
Here’s the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for September 10, 2012. The bad one.
Page Five cements it. You can scrap B/W if you want, just give me regular Jack Swagger of Marth updates.
Hopefully JSOM is what made you emotional.
I’m enjoying the Sheamus v ADR feud because I’m seeing way more into it than exists, but it all makes sense in my brain noggin.
What if Creative was fucking with us, and trying to see how far they can push Sheamus being a heel while still getting treated like a face? And what about ADR? The guy came out and said that Ricardo was his ONLY friend, so he cares about Ricardo! Hell, I even remember one of those goofy behind the scenes things they did and ADR went car shopping for Ricardo!
So, what if Creative was just getting all meta on us and trying to do this thing on purpose?
(That is not what is happening, but I’ve made myself belief bigger lies for less.)
This would be great, but Creative is dumb and awful. If Del Rio comes out on Sunday and says he’s winning the title not because of his destiny, or his own selfish desires, but for Ricardo, I would be so crazy happy.
I believe in friendship. All Sheamus has is his stupid family.
I’d trade Beaker for Sheamus if we are required to have one member of that family on screen for extended periods of time.
Speaking of which, doesn’t the whole “Lipschitz” thing throw a monkey wrench into the Beaker/Sheamus relationship? I’m pretty sure Beaker is storyline Presbyterian.
Could be Beaker is cousins on Sheamus’s mom’s side of the family. But this isn’t about Sheamus or Beaker, it’s about Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez possessing the most valuable ship of all, friendship.
All I know is, they keep pushing this “Friend Ship” thing, sooner or later somebody’s fingernail is gonna wind up floating in somebody else’s beer. Well, that’s leprosy for you…
I’m contractually obligated to like Sheamus but I am at the point that I’m aware I’m in the BS “when they do something good, it’s them breaking through/when they do something bad, it’s creative restraining them” zone for a while.
Kudos for the whole thing, as always, Brandon.
I’m with you. I think she could be pretty good in the ring if she keeps working and they keep giving her things to do. She’s already got the charisma and the looks down.
I’m slightly ashamed to say it, given the context, but I think this is my favourite B/W that’s been done yet. Your take on Lawler is pretty much the same as how I feel, and it hit home. I was one of the ones fearing the worst, not least because it was just a month since my dad died of a heart attack, and they can take you like that *clicks fingers*. As I said in the live thread, I still don’t want Lawler on commentary, but anyone that feels anything but pain and sympathy for him at this time, regardless of how you feel about how well he does his job, is a ginormous asshole.
And then you start your Jack Swagger on Mars novel and I laugh harder then I probably ever have done before reading these reports. You’re an awesome human being, sir.
I’m trying to think other people who got the “briefly fantastic” role Tyson Kidd has gotten of late. Any ideas?
Evan Bourne got it for a while. Juventud Guerrera was the king of it in WCW.
Juvi was a fucking boss
Kofi “stupid stupid stupid” Kingston?
Lester, I wasn’t 100% sure of what the “stupid stupid stupid” was referring to until I said it out loud, and had flashbacks to one of the few enjoyable Randy Orton memories I have.
Great article. Finally somebody agrees with me about everything, it seems. I also hate Jerry Lawler but still hope he recovers. I agree that Bret should never have a microphone and Cena sucks. All of Cena’s promos are the same. I hate how they turned Punk into a coward. I never understood why a brave face turns into a coward just because they turn heel.
Sheamus reminds me of John Cena because they both have that 5 year old sense of humor. One thing you did not touch on is how awful AJ Lee is.
And, I HATE the segments with kane and Daniel Bryan. They are both too good for that. The stupid comedy segments should be given to useless talent like Santino and John Cena.
The silence really made me realize how *important* commentary– even bad commentary– is. Think how much more important Cody’s attack on Miz would have felt if Cole and Lawler were putting it over. Without someone yelling “Why would he do that?!” etc, it just felt like another thing that happened.
But at the same time, the actual match action, I thought, was enhanced by not having announcers talking about other matches on the card, or Jerry Lawler’s Storyline Vendetta and Casual Racism and Sexism.
I wasn’t watching Over the Edge live, so last night was without a doubt the most surreal thing I’ve ever seen while watching wrestling, and I went to a LOT of shows at the old ECW Arena, so that’s saying something.
I still don’t totally know how to feel – obviously, I’m happy that Jerry made it through the night, but the fact that they keep saying he’s “stable” and that his heart is beating like it’s the best possible news makes me worry like hell about what they haven’t said: that’s he’s awake and talking. I have this terrible feeling that he was basically dead for a pretty significant amount of time, which raises some truly awful possibilities.
It’s killing me that I won’t be able to make it out to Easton on Sunday to get to meet you all, if only to be able to collectively shake our heads sadly.
On the plus side, “Jack Swagger of Marth” gave me my first real smile of the day.
I fell asleep during RAW due to boredom. I awoke to Brandon’s dead-on soliloquy to Lawler. Well done, BS.
In the wake of this serious event, it’s made me think that the past few weeks of RAW have been tepid, at best. I possibly have a new radio gig coming up, so It’s been draining, at best. It’s going to take something drastic to keep me coming back here, and a lot more energy. You are all great folks, soit should be no surprise that I say that I hope to see you around, and hope I don’t fall off the map. Cheers to you all.
Amazing stuff.
I woke this morning to see the breaking news on WWE.com (having missed Raw last night) and thought it was all pretend until I heard Cole said the “this isn’t fake” thing.
My opinion on Lawler as an on-screen personality has been negative in the past few years, though I grew up loving him, he has made me happy several times in my life. But regardless of how I feel about him, he does not deserve this. Not Lawler, not Cena, not Sheamus, not anyone we dislike on an average Raw episode.
Michael Cole always frustrated me because I know he’s actually a very brilliant, professional, talented announcer -but WWE shovels shit into his ears and he relays it to us. Last night, in the worst possible circumstances, allowed him to prove how much of a brave professional he is.
I watched Raw back moments before reading this article. I was mostly shocked at how regular Lawler was, and how sudden everything changed. Either something like that can happen so frighteningly quickly, or he was keeping strong until he couldn’t breathe.
Anyway, this is my first attempt at typing my feelings to anyone since it happened, and people have texted me. If it makes no sense or is contradictory, I don’t care.
Well done for the honest article too, Brandon.
Michael Cole calls Ortons power slam a SCOOP SLAM. Every. Single. Fucking. Time.
It’s not a joke, he’s not being fed information, he’s just a moron.
I apparently had the opposite reaction of the entire internet toward the Sheamus/Otunga deposition video. I thought it was 1)rather entertaining and 2)made Sheamus look like a HUGE dickbag who may have made people laugh but probably also had some of his slightly older fans (aka anyone over, say, 14) say to themselves, “Man, Otunga is making a good point, is really IS being an insufferable cock.” It defines Sheamus as cocky and arrogant, two words that are frequently associated with “heel.” He’s gotta turn back sometime, right?
…right?
If Sheamus was on his way to turning heel, then, yeah, I suppose I wouldn’t mind his actions/words that much, in the context of “I should boo this man because he’s horribly offensive and also a jerk”. I doubt he will, though, so it just makes him a horribly offensive jerk that I’m expected to cheer mainly because his current opponent is Mexican (Oh, and I guess he’s also a little arrogant and underhanded)
That whole segment was like a WWE take on the classic Simpson’s episode “Homers Enemy”. You had Otunga just incredulous (a la frank grimes) that Sheamus (jerk ass homer) is allowed to get away with his horrible behavior just because it’s Sheamus being Sheamus.
Last night, i think i might have figured out what sparked this whole Sheamus thing.
Vince McMahon finally saw Rocky IV. And he figured that if “the white guy kills the best friend of the swarthy guy” is a good enough story for movies, it’s good enough for his wrestles. Seriously, Sheamus is Ivan Drago in this feud. He runs around being this unrepentant monstrosity, and brutalizes Apollo Creed (played by Ricardo), and now ADR has to step up and defeat him to avenge his best friend. The only way i’d be happy with the end to this Sunday’s match is if ADR wins and cuts the post-match “If i can change” Rocky speech.
But on the real, fuck whoever is writing Sheamus these days. He’s terrible.
I agree. I would prefer more of a Rocky III vibe, though.
Rocky III is great because when Clubber Lang is champion the world seems so bleak and hopeless. Rocky IV is more introspective, which I’m happy about since ADR is great.
Del Rio: OYE, ADRIANA!!! LO HICE!!!!
It might have been on Smackdown but Santino quoted the Rocky IV “If I can change and you can change anybody can change!!!” thing fairly recently. Was a bit of a waste, to be honest. They should have saved it for Cena in Chicago or something.
Rocky IV is introspective?! Man, Rocky IV is a (terribly) thinly-veiled allegory for the poor, underdog US lolzstomping the big, band USSR. But that’s exactly what I love about it. Rocky IV is the zenith (and simultaneous nadir) of Hollywood at it’s Cold War-prosthelytizing best / worst.
I’ve always been of the opinion that if you are always looking for something to be offended by, you will find it. Sheamus making jewish jokes in 2012? He’s bad at it, for sure, but hell, there’s plenty of highly respected comedians doing it that don’t catch shit for being anti-semitic/racist/bullying.
Though, I’m in the minority with that opinion here.
Maybe if Sheamus wasn’t one of the faces of the Be A Star campaign, it wouldn’t be quite so bad. Unfortunately, he’s out there telling kids not to bully others, but on screen, he’s making fun of other ethnicities, races, and religions.
It could have been a lot worse then it actually was. He wasn’t really making fun *of* Jewish people. The joke– such as it was– was the ridiculous idea of someone so stereotypically Irish also being Jewish. Granted, it’s a really dumb joke.
The “c’mon man, Be A Star,” thing is almost as played out as the Lawler pedophile jokes were. The whole point of the Be A Star campaign is to remind kids that they *shouldn’t* be acting like the characters they see on TV. It’s teaching them to understand the difference between a character, and the way they should act in real life.
Lobster, I can’t argue that point to be quite honest. Except to say that every one of their B A Star faces is a bully on screen. It’s just a different flavor of the same thing. And hey, kids laugh at “bad words” on tv.
I was more offended by how awful it was.
@85: It reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where Jerry’s doctor “went Jewish for the jokes” (which someone referenced in the live thread last night, so I can’t take credit for remembering it):
Jerry says he’s not offended by the Jewish jokes, but that they’re *bad* jokes. So yeah, I think I know what you mean.
“I’m not offended as a Jew. I’m offended as a comedian.” Yeah, that’s a pretty good analogy.
Also, the studio TV show-style quick cuts and edits just infuriated me. Get that shit out of my wrestling. See: the Halftime Heat Empty Arena match finish.
Agreed. Not just the quick cuts, but the fact that they included footage from the camera he kicked, which makes zero sense (like the Orton/Wade elevator cam).
Yeah, the fact that he was just making racist jokes was barely the point I was making when I was talking about it being terrible. It was SUPER TERRIBLE and part of that was him being weirdly prejudiced.
Also, the lawyer objecting to things. I’ve never been in a depostion before, but… not really sure who he would be objecting *to.* Otunga, being a Harvard-educated lawyer and whatnot, should have pointed that out.
I am an attorney and that doesn’t crack my Top 50 things that annoyed me abou that segment.
Of course, I am terrible at my job, so…
Sheamus seems like the kind of guy who would convert to Judaism just for the jokes
Thanks for this article, Brandon.
Ooooof, Cena calling the belt irrelevant for the whole run of Punk was a little insulting piece of dumb revisionist history.
I thought Cena was going to call him Phil for a minute.
Punk’s whole “I am it” thing was a nice call back to Jericho’s “I am it” thing. Too bad that thing they called back to wasn’t really great talk wise.
What’s insulting is that WWE treated their champion that way (and Danial Bryan, since three of those non-main events invovled him too). At least they’re justifying it with a storyline now.
Fantastic take on Lawler, Brandon.
I’m surprised they let Cena say the WWE title has been irrelevant for Punk’s reign. It’s pretty much true, but still.
Of course they’ll let Cena say that, whatever Cena does is more relevant than anything else* going in WWE today.
*Not including The Adventures of Aytch.
FWIW, the reason Kaitlyn is being treated as an after thought is because her winning actually WAS a fluke: Eve was supposed to win that battle royal but they screwed up the finish.
When real things happen in a show that is all about the not-quite-real (and those real things are almost always bad), when the “man behind the curtain” gets revealed in a very painful way, it always throws us for a loop. Of course the show must go on, that is the way of the freakshow, the circus, the theater, the business of illusion–that is how it has been done for centuries, and it will never change.
Today was the first time I tweeted something about Pro Wrestling without the tweet being an answer to someone. Because a Pro Wrestler collapsed. Only close friends know I enjoy wrestling, because in the country where I live, when you say so, people don’t see even you as a man-child, but as a complete child or as one of the stupidest man alive. I’d better be fucking racist than publicly acknowledge my love for it, people would give me less shit for it. Direct quote from a co-student during a English presentation I made last year about WWE’s behaviour regarding 9/11 and Bin Laden’s death : “Wrestling is for 10-year olds and rednecks [so your presentation is pointless]”
Today I don’t give a flying shit. A man who gave his life to one of my strongest interests collapsed live, and it’s not even a dipshit who drank his ass off or whose steroids-jacked muscles burst. It’s a 62-years-old man who piledrives people during half-times of NBA games and frigging dropkicks frigging Dolph Ziggler.
I wish King comes back behind the booth. I hate WWE announcing, but WWE wants storyline over calling the action, whoever is being the booth. I know Regal could call the action way more interestingly, but that was because he was on NXT, not on the main show. And Lawler does something we hate, but he does it well enough in my opinion. It’s a form of “Hate the game, not the players” (No need to worry Brandon, we know you don’t). I still wish he were better, less irritating at (numerous) times, but I’m sure that if announcers did not have to mention John Cena, HHH or even CM Punk every match for example, he would be great.
I recently discovered and watched the feud with Andy Kaufman, so yeah, maybe I’m in a biased mindset.
I just want to thank the whole community here and Brandon, of course, for fostering it. I don’t know how I would have gotten through that absolutely terrifying 20 minutes of silence without you all.
Now onto the B/W. Awesome as usual. The blend of the thoughtful and introspective commentary on Lawler (and by extension all of wrestling) and the silliness of Jack Swagger on Marth is just fabulous writing. And on a personal note, as a woman who sometimes has to work very hard to reconcile her feminism and social responsibility with an all consuming love for all things wrestling I thank you from the bottom of my heart for putting the important issues out there and explaining what is wrong with them. If you influence even one wrestling fan to go “Wait, that’s fucked up!” on their own, you have succeeded in life, sir.
tl;dr– Brandon and all of y’all StroudMouths rock hard! hard rock pixie! yeah!
Hey Brandon, for those of us who have to wait until Monday morning to purchase ourselves some King Of Trios streaming, do you plan on mentioning any of the results? Just compiling a short list of wrestling outlets to avoid until I can find the time for 9 hours of some of the best wrestling of the year..
Have they confirmed that the shows will be up for streaming by Monday?
Brandon, I honestly love you for this B&W. I really do. If I didn’t before, I damn sure do now.
I like Lawler, as a commentator and as a dude. He’s fucked up plenty in his life, but so have a lot of people; his fuckups are more glaring because he’s a pro wrestler. But he’s done a lot right, too. And he obviously, indisputably loves the business, and cares about the people in it. I hope he recovers, and I hope he stays out of the ring from now on, for his own well-being.
I was born and raised in Memphis. Lawler is and always will be The King.
Memphis has a lot of Kings. Elvis. MLK. Sputnik Monroe. You say King, I think Lawler.
I’ve watched him since he was a teen. Best punch in the business.
Everything you love about pro-wrassllin? He built that.
Thank you for writing what must have been a very difficult Raw review.
