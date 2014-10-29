The Bizarre Story Of A Man Who Disappeared At A Denver Broncos Game (UPDATE)

Police are still looking for a man who mysteriously disappeared during the Broncos-Chargers game last Thursday. According to family and friends, 53-year-old Paul Kitterman, of Kremmling, Colorado split from the group at halftime and hasn’t been seen since. His son, Jared, and two others spent hours looking for him at Sports Authority Field but came up empty. They filed a missing persons report the next day.
Police say Kitterman had $50 in cash, no credit card and no cell phone when he disappeared. Foul play is not suspected though police are currently combing through hundreds of hours of surveillance tape.
One of Kitterman’s friends, the woman pictured above, says he would never “just leave you hanging.”
“This is just so not characteristic of Paul,” Bakke told 9News.com. “Paul is one of the most loyal, responsible people you’ll ever meet in your life. He would never, ever just leave you hanging and especially his son. He would never leave Jarod.”
As an amateur detective and one who has attended those murder mystery dinners, I have some questions.
-It’s 2014 and this guy “accidentally” left the house without a credit card?
-It’s 2014 and this guy “accidentally” left the house without a cell phone?
I can maybe believe one of those scenarios—but both? Nah, there’s something fishy here.
Occam’s Razor says the best explanation is often the one with the least assumptions, the one with the least complicated of competing hypotheses. Call me crazy but this looks like a story of a guy who WANTED to disappear and not one who had something terrible happen to him.
Either way, we hope he’s found safe and sound.
*UPDATE: Paul Kitterman has been found, he is fine. Foul play was not an issue according to police.
[FOX News]
At at Broncos game?
This is something I expect
At all Raiders games
nice haiku
Nobody does Haiku’s like Phyllis.
Found the Broncos fan.
If he was a Raiders fan,
He’d still hide from shame.
There’s a nice haiku!
Yes, the Raiders fan would hide
Hopefully for life
it’s viral marketing for the leftovers
Dammit, just when I forgot about that show…
Wait, it’s 2013?!
How would they know what he had in his wallet?
I’m guessing his son knew ahead of time.
He went to live with his other, better looking family.
Something similar happened a few years ago — [www.kshb.com]
Sometimes people just want to get up and leave. This guy seems like he probably had some hidden issues and decided to f*ck it.
Feel terrible for thinking the same thing as Andy, but also glad I’m not the only one.
I don’t think it’s terrible, I just think it’s realistic.
If you are going to disappear, then why even bother with going to a game in the first place? That is, if you theory is correct, and by theory I mean glossing over titles of the Hardy Boys…
One less Donkeys fan. Auf wiedersehen.
The bandwagon must be getting too crowded….
Story has been updated, he was found in Pueblo, Colorado. No foul play suspected.
Was he with his second family?
We MUST know….
Was he setting up franchise families?
To be continued…
probably got drunk and lost in the parking lot. took a nap in a pickup. woke up towns over with no way to call for help.
Why is he so orange? He’s as orange as his son’s beard. Maybe while he was lathering himself in sunless tanning lotion, he spilled some in his sons beard. And maybe it’s paint and he was feeling festive and painted his body orange in anticipation for the game. He’s oompa loompa orange. Maybe he’s an oompa loompa.
He is orange because he is a Denver Broncos fan.
A truly amazing resolution to an unbelievably compelling story.
Met a prostitute at the concession stands, got drugged, rolled, and dumped miles away.
Hey, it happens to the best of us!