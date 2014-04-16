The Brooklyn Cyclones’ ‘Seinfeld’ Night Is Real And Will Be Spectacular

July 5 marks the 25th anniversary to the day of the airing of the very first episode of Seinfeld, the iconic NBC sitcom that changed the way we think about primetime comedy. But while NBC execs celebrate it by canceling show after show and pulling their hair out trying to recapture that magic, the good, old Brooklyn Cyclones are honoring it the only way they know how – with a ballpark promotion. The Class A affiliate of the New York Mets will host Seinfeld Night to honor the debut of The Seinfeld Chronicles, but what the team will actually be celebrating is Mets legend Keith Hernandez’s wonderful two-episode stint on the show. (You know, when it was finally great, and not brutally lame like the first season.)

Fans can get their hands on a very limited edition Keith Hernandez “Magic Loogie” Bobblehead while also partaking in a variety of games and festivities, including:

MCU Park will known as Vandelay Industries Park for one night only. Mailmen in uniform get to throw out a ceremonial first pitch (“Hello Newman!”) Anyone who has a business card indicating that they are in fact a “Latex Salesman” will also receive a free ticket to the game. If we call the number and it’s some apartment on the Upper East Side, you won’t qualify for the freebie. Fans can visit the information table for an “airing of grievances.” Closest to the pin / whale’s blow hole competition (“Is that a Titleist?”) The foul poles will be known as Festivus Poles. “Low-Talking” PA Announcer. Elaine Dancing Contest Everyone Runs the Bases Post-game…but anyone named Jerry gets a head start (Take that Duncan Meyer). Game of “Risk” on the Concourse Cereal eating contests Anyone named George Costanza will be allowed to join our radio broadcast as a color analyst for an inning Players in puffy shirts for batting practice.

I have nothing else to add. I’ve never been so stupidly excited over a minor league baseball promotion that I won’t even be able to attend. There better be plenty of video and photos when this thing is over and done.