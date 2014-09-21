‘The Daily Show’ Forced An Awkward Showdown Between Native Americans And Washington Redskins Fans

A future segment of The Daily Show had a group of Washington Redskins fans feeling wronged and misled after the Comedy Central staple surprised them with a “confrontation” with an opposing group of Native Americans. The Skins fans all signed up for the segment with correspondent Jason Jones and were excited according to The Washington Post, but they soon changed their tunes. From The Washington Post:
“This goes way beyond mocking. Poking fun is one thing, but that’s not what happened,” said Kelli O’Dell, 56, a former teacher who lives in Alexandria and doesn’t watch the show regularly. “It was disingenuous. The Native Americans accused me of things that were so wrong. I felt in danger. I didn’t consent to that. I am going to be defamed.”
Brian Dortch, who runs a home-repair business in Dinwiddie, Va., and counts himself a Comedy Central fan, said he and his fellow Redskins supporters asked producers in advance whether they would have to face off with Native Americans.
“They told us they were going to have a fan panel, and, at some other time, they were going to do a panel with Native Americans,” said Dortch, 38. “So I said back, ‘Just to clarify, specifically, we’re not doing a cross-panel discussion right?’ The producer said, ‘Yeah, right. That would be too serious for Comedy Central.’ ”
Almost like they thought they were getting one thing and then had the rug pulled out from under them, right? It would even seem that they were promised there would be no confrontation, but that promise was broken by those at The Daily Show. Who would do such a thing?
The Native Americans who confronted the Redskins fans — including Amanda Blackhorse, the lead plaintiff in the case that stripped the Redskins of their trademark protections this year and is being appealed — said in interviews that they marched into the room and accused the fans of backing a racist mascot.
“My heart goes out to them because they are people, too,” said Tara Houska, an Ojibwe from Couchiching First Nation who lives in the District and works for the grass-roots group Eradicating Offensive Native Mascotry. “But it’s a weird position for them to take, because someone is crying over the loss of their offensive mascot when I am right there, standing in front of them. I don’t think they’re racist. I think their mascot is racist.”
The Native Americans endured some abuse, too, when they were taken to FedEx Field on Sunday to interact with Redskins fans who were tailgating before the home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That also got ugly. At several points, according to one of the Native Americans, Redskins fans yelled obscenities at them, and one guy shouted, ‘Thanks a lot for letting us use your name, boys!’”
Oh, OK nevermind, that’s far more harrowing than the four people in the hotel room. The Post couldn’t reach the folks at The Daily Show for comment, but do they really need to comment? It is business as usual from them and any fan of the show would know that before signing up for an interview that was probably going to make them look silly.
On top of that, how tone deaf were these Redskins fans? What are they expecting to happen during a comedy segment in the Park Hyatt Hotel in Dupont Circle. I’d be more afraid about what might happen on the Metro after leaving the interview.
The whole article is really worth a look, and I can’t wait for the segment to air, but I think this quote sums the situation up pretty well:
The fans found Jones mostly funny. “We kept telling him that we felt the name honored Native Americans,” O’Dell said. “And then we just felt like, ‘Are we done yet?’ ”
I used to think the name change was silly, that there was so much more meaningful things that could be done to help Native Americans, especially from the Redskins perspective. I think the fans and Daniel Snyder have done more to sway me against the name than anyone. The sad bit is that he’ll probably get a stadium out of this and act like he did the right thing when the name finally changes.
““This goes way beyond mocking. Poking fun is one thing, but that’s not what happened,” said Kelli O’Dell”
You’d think someone who was that sensitive to mocking would understand where the Native Americans are coming from.
Same guy said “we kept telling Jason Jones that we felt the name honored Native Americans” while being terrified of the thought of actually discussing it with Native Americans. This guy is like a dumb cartoon character.
it honors native americans so much that saying it in front of their faces would be too much for them to handle…
Hey I’d have had no problem whatsoever discussing in front of their faces had we been told their faces would be available. When I spoke to the producer initially I welcomed the idea but was assured that wasn’t to happen as it’d be too serious for Comedy Central.
@Brian Dortch If you truly don’t believe “redskin” is a racist term, whats the difference if native americans were there or not?
@Duto it’s not a racist term. But some people are trying to make it one.
@Duto. Who are you to decide what’s a racist term? Seems to me that a lot of Native Americans aren’t enamored with it so I’d say they probably have a pretty good idea of whether it qualifies or not. It’s deriding the color of their skin so that seems pretty racist to me.
@Duto no difference really, but unfair to be outright lied to and kept in the dark when the NAs knew well in advance of the entire scenario. I wouldn’t have shied away from the situation, just would’ve been fair to know since being told multiple times that a situation like that wouldn’t happen. I’m happy to debate w/ anyone. Didn’t help that I was sick that day, horrible chest infection, very hard to sit under hot lights in front of a live camera for over 3 hours w/ a mic 2 inches from your face fighting desperately not to cough or look like you need to. I would very much have liked to interact w/ them more after taping was done but I really needed to just get back home and try to get well. The issue was the lie, thats all, had it been just us like we were told then the potential hack editing job wouldn’t be as bad as it prob will be when throwing in 8 angry Native Americans into the filming. Also makes for a far different assortment of comments from people on various sites that mention the taping than if it had just been us. I’ve been called some interesting things from people who don’t know anything about me.
Preparation is ninety percent of success. So the show is inviting people in to talk, but setting them up to fail. 21% of people aged 18 to 29 cite the Daily Show as where they get most of their news. So either put a disclaimer in front of your show to make sure that everyone who watches it knows it’s fake or find some integrity.
You didn’t even talk about the funniest part of that article:
“Two days later, O’Dell said she called D.C. police and tried to submit a police report, but authorities told her no crime had been committed.”
I’m not sure what’s funnier about that even; that she tried to file a police report (forceful interviewing perhaps?) or that she waited two days to do it.
I thought I had that in the first quote. My mistake.
And yes, that is full on stupidity.
Wait, this is still a thing? I thought we were on to wife beating. Please, one crisis at a time people.
Well, at least the title of the article isn’t “”‘The Daily Show’ Forced An Awkward Showdown Between Native Americans And Washington R-Word Fans”. And yes, the people who agreed to the interview are idiots.
During the Alabama game yesterday Verne Lundquist did a promo for the upcoming game between “The New York Giants and The Washington”
He hasn’t said called that team using their mascot in some years (frequent NCAA and more specifically SEC watcher) but it was VERY pronounced that he was not saying in the promo
And he said the New York Giants and Washington.. not The Washington but I’m sure that was a typo or just misheard.
But why not change the name of the mascot to Pigskins and keep going. It keeps the “Skins” legacy intact – it ties in the history of the Hogettes AND pulls in the history of the game itself being played with a pigskin.
Added bonus it would piss off Muslim fans which gets Middle America on your side.
Once I overheard a doctor who said he didn’t get the uproar over the name because he’s Irish and has no problems with Notre Dame’s Fightin’ Irish.
Did you explain it to him? I betcha you didn’t. Want to know why? Because there isn’t a difference.
Yeah when The Daily Show calls to have a chat put the phone down and run away and hide.
Yeah I’ll know better next time, lol.
I think you forgot a word. Activists. Native American Activists. Not all Native Americans support the activists, because they do it for their own gain and not for those who are abiding in poverty and addiction in the concentration camps known as reservations.
Actually, he’s right. According to polls, like 90+% of American Indians do not care about the Redskins name. At all. The activists are doing it for money and attention and because they’re just naturally unhappy people.
Yeah, sunny. You would think that people would just accept that 10+ year old poll as gospel and just leave it alone.
Yeah Big, because if the Natives felt differently than what the poll showed, you would think MSNBC would conduct a new one to show that.
Face it, the overwhelming majority of Natives don’t care. Nor should they. Go back to hating yourself for a different reason
If it weren’t for this issue, most of you white fuckers wouldn’t even know or acknowledge Native Americans still exist in this country.
You’ve never been out west, have you?
They Native Americans in the photo are all members of the satirical comedy troupe, The 1491’s. Which leads me to believe that the “confrontation” with an opposing group of Native Americans is nothing more than a clever set ’em tup and knock ’em down by the Daily Show.
Yes thats pretty much correct, but when they burst into the room yelling and being rude and loud we didn’t know that. I did recognize Amanda Blackhorse in the group so I initially felt it could be a problem but realized later it was a bit to a point, they are still angry and don’t want to have a civil discussion about the topic but they weren’t nearly as overbearing once the cameras were off.
“Oh my God, I’m going to be defamed by my own opinions!”
The fact that they were worried about it kind of suggests they know they’re wrong, doesn’t it?
I can’t imagine loving a specific form of entertainment more than I love not being a complete asshole.
That last sentence is pretty perfect.
Exactly thats like them saying “We know we’re right but don’t make us justify it cause thats not fair to us”
Only the retards would agree to interview with the daily show. Them or the wholly ignorant ones of the redskins issue or the daily show.
Its not The Daily Show’s fault that conservatives are retards.
Last I checked I’m not “a retard” which FYI, insensitive and offensive term you’re spouting off, and It was fully expected to be humorous in a satirical sort of way. That I was prepared for, I am certainly familiar w/ the Daily Show and Jason’s bits/interviews. I am thick skinned and can take some comedic abuse. When I spoke to the producer on the phone prior to filming it was mentioned that at another time or place a group of Native Americans were also to be interviewed to get the other side of the argument. I asked if it was a cross panel debate just to be sure and was told no that that’d be too serious for Comedy Central. I wasn’t against the idea whatsoever.
@Brian Dortch I didn’t mean to not come off insensitive or offensive so you got me there. This is also speaking as a Redskins fan. There’s some topics you just don’t go having debates about on cable television and expect to not come out scarred, the Redskins name is one of them. If you watch the daily show you’ve seen them have opinions before in which there is much room for debate, but see only one side of the narrative right? One of the more recent two faced ways I remember the Daily Show operating was when they brought Peter Schiff on a segment on Minimum wage. Schiff had been on the show before because he was one of the few people who had called the housing crisis back in 2007-08 way before anyone else did and he was given time to talk about that issue fairly. But when it came to talk about minimum wage, an issue which Schiff was on the other side of the narrative that the Daily Show wanted to put out, they torched him. He had thought given his past experience with the show he would have been given a fair shake, nope. You never had a chance and it was naive to think you actually did.
@The Curse of Marino you’re the one trying to make a story that isn’t there, while ignoring far more important issues. But go ahead, keep proving your stupidity by repeating what MSNBC tells you
@TheIncredibleBulk I copied and pasted this comment that I typed as a response to a comment further up but fits as a response to you too and I’m still really sick and didn’t want to type it all again. unfair to be outright lied to and kept in the dark when the NAs knew well in advance of the entire scenario. I wouldn’t have shied away from the situation, just would’ve been fair to know since being told multiple times that a situation like that wouldn’t happen. I’m happy to debate w/ anyone. Didn’t help that I was sick that day, horrible chest infection, very hard to sit under hot lights in front of a live camera for over 3 hours w/ a mic 2 inches from your face fighting desperately not to cough or look like you need to. I would very much have liked to interact w/ them more after taping was done but I really needed to just get back home and try to get well. The issue was the lie, thats all, had it been just us like we were told then the potential hack editing job wouldn’t be as bad as it prob will be when throwing in 8 angry Native Americans into the filming. Also makes for a far different assortment of comments from people on various sites that mention the taping than if it had just been us. I’ve been called some interesting things from people who don’t know anything about me.
@Brian_Dortch: I see that you dislike being lied to and misrepresented. What I don’t understand is why you can’t then use that feeling to empathize with a whole group of people who feel lied to and misrepresented. Note too how you responded to someone calling you retarded above. You immediately acknowledged that the term was insensitive and offensive.
Currently the team is capitalizing off of a racist term born from a period in which a whole body of people were lied to and misrepresented so that they could be robbed of their livelihoods, land, and lives. It is an unnecessary legacy to hold on to when, very simply, the term and its legacy could be relegated to the dustbin of history without undermining American football, athleticism, or the future profits of the team.
I’m sorry that you were hurt but I sincerely hope that you take a moment to understand that you can be on the right side of this history immediately by stopping your support for the term and by calling for change.
Good luck to you.