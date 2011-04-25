The Dugout: Elijah Dukes Can’t Handle Life’s Basic Tasks

Sometimes I try to be charming and literate in The Dugout. I’ve made references to everything from Fyodor Dostoyevsky to “Excel Saga” in an effort to broaden the strip’s audience and present a unique voice in sports blogging humor. And then sometimes Elijah Dukes texts a picture of a bayonet to a pregnant woman and shoves her off a cliff and I’m stuck writing about how guys in sports are entitled monsters who make 400,000 times more than me to ground out about as well as I could.

But yeah, Elijah Dukes has been arrested again, this time for driving with an expired or revoked license. With Leather, meet one of The Dugout’s most popular recurring characters, an African-American woman of authority who can’t stop getting the hell choked out of her. Yes, I suppose I’m creating art.

Today’s Dugout follows.