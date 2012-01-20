The Dugout: The Comeback Pool

|
** Online Host **
Welcome to the Senior Citizens Gated Community Spa Swimming Pool Chatroom!
|MannyTheTorpedoes: nyah hee hee nyah /splashes around in duck floaties
Ethel: excuse me, son
I think you may be in the wrong place, this is an aquatic exercise class.
|MannyTheTorpedoes: manny bein granny
|Ethel: What are you wearing on your head?
MannyTheTorpedoes: adull diper /
|MannyTheTorpedoes: i needit somthin to catch my doo
|Ethel: Well, that’ll do it.
|MannyTheTorpedoes: im praticin in swimmeng pool so busselig will lemme back into beisbol
|Ethel: You play baseball? Why won’t they let you play baseball?
|MannyTheTorpedoes: there mean
|MannyTheTorpedoes: also cause i did drogs an drogs is alegal, i did the strds an put all of them in my body, cream an clear, ate em up
|MannyTheTorpedoes: also i fleed the country so i woolent get caught
|MannyTheTorpedoes: also im like 46 yrs ol
|MannyTheTorpedoes: also i be my wife
|Ethel: I’m sorry?
|MannyTheTorpedoes: be her in the face w/ my hans — but case close because i close it
|Ethel: well I only understood about a third of that, but you seem like a nice young man, I’m sure you’ll be fine and they’ll let you play baseball again.
|MannyTheTorpedoes: i wan play spies an i wanna do it the righ way /voice trembles
|Ethel: Spies? What do spies do?
|MannyTheTorpedoes: THISSS /dunks old lady
|Ethel: glarble glarble glarghhh
|MannyTheTorpedoes: no today evil commonist!!! manny ramirez is back an he will protenct beisbol!!! /pulls old lady up from drowning hell
|Ethel: OH MY GOD YOU’RE A MONSTER, SECURITY
|MannyTheTorpedoes: /flees pool
**Online Host**
Two hours later
|MannyTheTorpedoes: im sorry ethel can u please give manny another chance at pool he want to do it righ, swim right for family /gets choked up
|Ethel: all right, you’re old and you tricked me and assaulted me and are wearing a diaper on your head, but you’re sorta interesting and good at swimming so here, come back in, all is forgiven
MannyTheTorpedoes: yayayayaya /cannonballs into 3-foot-deep pool
|MannyTheTorpedoes: this is so much better than dominican republic, for a secon i thot i was gon have to chain my name
|**Online Host**
Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic Chatroom…
|BaseballScout: From now on, you’ll be Fausto Carmona in Cleveland, Ohio.
|BaseballScout: Let’s just practice a bit, hmm? When I say "here’s a 15 million dollar contract, Mr. Carmona", you’ll say "thanks".
|RobertoHeredia: Check.
|BaseballScout: Here’s a 15 million dollar contract, Mr. Carmona.
|RobertoHeredia: /stares blankly
|BaseballScout: Remember now, your name is Fausto Carmona.
|RobertoHeredia: I gotcha.
|BaseballScout: Here’s a 15 million dollar contract, Mr. Carmona.
|RobertoHeredia: /stares blankly
|**Online Host**
A long time later…
|BaseballScout: ughhhhh now when I say "here’s a 15 million dollar contract, Mr. Carmona" and press down on your foot, you smile and nod
|RobertoHeredia: No problem.
|BaseballScout: here’s a 15 million dollar contract mr. carmona /stomps foot repeatedly
|RobertoHeredia: /stares blankly
|RobertoHeredia: /walks 8 straight batters
|
