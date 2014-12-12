The Guy Who Started The Fight With Johnny Manziel Is Now Super Sorry About The Whole Thing

Remember when Johnny Manziel’s entourage beat the crap out of some random fan who just ‘wanted a hug?’ Remember when Johnny Football allegedly sucker punched a guy in the face? Well, turns out, it was all a misunderstanding.
Boo.
The man who started the whole thing, Chris Gonos, wrote an apology to Manziel on Facebook.
“As a true Clevlander I wish you the best and I’m ready for you this wreck this league.”
So let me get this straight:
1) You said hi to Johnny and tried to get a hug
2) You got pummeled to oblivion
3) Your brother got sucker-punched
Did I get that right? And you’re apologizing for what now? Something stinks here.
“Hey, I don’t come to where you work and knock the clipboard out of your hand.”
It sounds like the guy was probably more of an asshole than he initially let on and more than likely provoked whatever punching he got.
One douchebag’s sorry
The other one is like “meh”
There is no ‘winner’
I’ll play devil’s advocate here..When ever an alpha douche gets beat up, then pathetically apologies (patheticalolgy? ™) for his beating, thats a win in itself
You have a point there
Plus, that this all went public
That’s a win…for US
Typical Cleveland sports fan.
I’m really sorry that I was drunk as fuck and walked up to a man I didn’t know and tried to hug him and got popped by one of his posse for it. :(
I agree that Manziel is the future of the Browns organization.
And, like the past, it’s still disappointing and sad and kind of funny in its badness.
I wanna know what world people live in, where it’s okay to walk up to another man, on top of that a mega-celebrity, and just give him a hug.
That’s entirely what the posse is there for: security. You let someone in close enough for a hug, you let someone in close enough for a stabbing. If this fool had smoked Johnny Football instead of hugged him, you same people would be incredulous, “how did this man get close enough to do this?”
Quit defending the guy who overstepped his bounds, common sense be damned. He’s lucky he only got popped in the face.
Manziel’s posse will be more effective than his offensive line.
It sounds like his apology was written by a lawyer. “Never did I intend to ESCALATE an ALTERCATION”
No one in Cleveland uses words like that.
If you’re going to wreck the league, you have to start with a team. And JM did a bang-up job of wrecking the Browns yesterday.