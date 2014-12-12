The Guy Who Started The Fight With Johnny Manziel Is Now Super Sorry About The Whole Thing

Remember when Johnny Manziel’s entourage beat the crap out of some random fan who just ‘wanted a hug?’ Remember when Johnny Football allegedly sucker punched a guy in the face? Well, turns out, it was all a misunderstanding.

Boo.

The man who started the whole thing, Chris Gonos, wrote an apology to Manziel on Facebook.

“As a true Clevlander I wish you the best and I’m ready for you this wreck this league.”

So let me get this straight:

1) You said hi to Johnny and tried to get a hug
2) You got pummeled to oblivion
3) Your brother got sucker-punched

Did I get that right? And you’re apologizing for what now? Something stinks here.


PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Timothy Ludwig

